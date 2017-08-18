Questioning Why God Questions

If He wants to have meaningful relationship with us, it will require dialogue.

Why do children ask lots and lots of questions? Aren’t they capable of understanding the answer the first 15 times their parents respond? Why do people make statements about their views instead of asking each other questions? Shouldn’t we be quick to listen to others’ ideas instead of simply asserting our own?

Why does God ask questions?

Isn’t he supposed to be all-knowing?

The ability to ask questions is part of what makes us human. Animals have significant communicative abilities—the ability to signal, to gesture, and to vocalize. They can problem-solve and even reason, as Mexican ecologist Constantino Macías Garcia found in house finches that line their nests with cigarette butts as a chemical deterrent against ticks.

But animals lack the metacognition required to ask questions. Metacognition refers to the ability to think about thinking and implies more than merely taking action or responding to inputs.

Peter Carruthers, in his article “Meta-cognition in Animals: A Skeptical Look,” explains that thinking in humans and animals can be divided into two systems: a lower level that is reactive and a higher level that is reflective. In Carruthers’s classification, animals can make statements because statements come from the lower level of thinking. They can reason that some types of nesting prevent ticks. But animals cannot ask questions, because animals cannot think about the possibilities that questions could evoke.

My cat, Sitka, can tell me he needs food (“meow”), and command me to get him food (“meow, meow, meow”), but he cannot ask me what the food is. He lacks the higher level of abstract thinking needed to ask questions. Being a cat, he probably doesn’t care what I think anyway.

Unlike animals, human children have the ability to ask questions from an early stage of development. “Ask questions” does not imply the ability to form grammatically correct interrogative sentences; this comes later. Most parents have heard their children ask oddly worded questions. “Ask questions” means to inquire, to wonder, to request, and to seek, even if they can’t form the sentence with correct structure. This way of thinking arises in the second, higher system of thinking.

A history of questions

In the ancient world, one dominated by an oral culture, questions enjoyed a certain pride of place. In the first real conversation God had with people in the Bible, God asked, “Where are you?” (Gen. 3:9). And who can forget God peppering Job with questions, starting with: “Who is this that obscures my plans with words without knowledge?” (Job 38:2). We also see this in the letters of Paul. When a point needed to be made, Paul didn’t always make a statement but sometimes asked a long string of questions instead (for example, Rom. 10:14–15 and 1 Cor. 1:20).

The idea that God asks questions makes some Bible readers uncomfortable. The Jewish philosopher Philo of Alexandria wondered as early as the first century A.D. why God asks questions. Philo, convinced of God’s omniscience, ultimately felt that God couldn’t really ask questions. Instead, he argued that God communicated in a way that seemed he was asking questions when he actually intended humans to hear commands in need of a response rather than a conversation. After all, how can God, who knows everything, need information from his creatures, who clearly know so very little?