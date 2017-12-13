Explore
Home > The Magazine > 2018 > January/February

Most Shared

Reviews

|

Book Awards

Christianity Today’s 2018 Book Awards

Our picks for the books most likely to shape evangelical life, thought, and culture.
Christianity Today’s 2018 Book Awards

Could any Bible verse double as a mission statement for CT’s books section? Perhaps Philippians 4:8, which calls us to dwell on whatever is “true,” “noble,” “right,” “pure,” “lovely,” and “admirable.” Or Romans 12:2, with its admonition to “be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” Or any number of passages from Proverbs that sing the glories of wisdom.

I suspect, however, that Matthew 19:14—“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these”—would not garner many votes.

As CT’s books editor, I confess that children’s books are mostly an afterthought. Sometimes they arrive in the mail, but I instinctively toss them aside. Not that this comes as any great surprise. Magazines like CT cater to grownups. You’re not here for hard-hitting reviews of Goodnight Moon or The Cat in the Hat.

But of course our readers wear many hats, “mother” and “father” prominent among them. As a token of appreciation for parents, we decided to debut a new category this year, Children and Youth, encompassing everyone from little tykes to teens.

With that, let’s get to the awards. As always, we hope you’ll discover a shelfful of delights—for children of all ages. —Matt Reynolds, associate editor, books

Apologetics/Evangelism

The Story of Reality: How the World Began, How It Ends, and Everything Important that Happens in Between

Gregory Koukl (Zondervan)

“The Story of Reality is a fresh combination of apologetics and evangelism in a very readable format. It meets one of the greatest needs of a predominantly secular ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Tags:
Book Publishing|Books
From Issue:
January/February 2018, Vol. 62, No. 1
December
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Read These Next
Christianity Today
Christianity Today’s 2018 Book Awards
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top
hide this

In the Magazine

January/February 2018

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.