5 Keys Every Pastor and Leader Needs In 2017

Over almost 2 decades, I have seen a resurgence of hunger in the next generation for authentic leadership. They want to come into genuine relationship with Christ beyond tradition to experience for themselves the fullness of His love, His grace, and His power, but they need leadership to guide them. The more we lead them to meet Him face to face, the more they run to His feet. They want leadership that will do more than inspire them; they want leadership that will journey with them. This discipleship of leadership is built over time through the process of trust, humility, and accountability. And this process is as sacred as the influence to lead. More than ever, every leader and Pastor needs to know how to lead a generation who leads before they follow, questions before they answer, and leaps before they look. Here’s what I’ve learned that will help you.

1. Lead from the Source

For me, the most important part of leading is protecting my bandwidth through daily and weekly non-negotiable spiritual disciplines. Regardless of where I am in the country or the deadlines, phone calls, and meetings, the first part of every morning is spent in prayer and devotional reading of the One Year Bible. My quiet time with God is a non-negotiable for me as it’s in those quiet moments with God where He releases vision, imparts clarity, and confirms His word for my life and ministry. This invaluable time has allowed me to slow down my internal speedometer to maintain the constant aptitude to be both the Pastor with the heart for the people and the husband, father, and grandfather with the heart for my family. Next generation Latino leaders have watched their parents work with impeccable ethic, but have missed the power in pause. We must lead with intentionality to give them the keys they need to live in the full facet of their God-given identity and potential.

2. Lead from Heart and Head

Many times we as Pastors tend to operate by default in our greatest strength, whether that be administratively or creatively. However, I’ve come to understand more and more of the need to be both/and in all respects: both administratively astute and creatively savvy; both grace governed and justice led; both local community centered and nationally cognizant; both evangelically grounded and socially responsive. This intentional culture of both/and creates an organizational accountability to your set values, standards, and mission while also creating an atmosphere that leaders need to thrive. Next generation leaders want to be accessed for more than what they can do with their hands; they want to be engaged for the latent power in their hearts and minds. If you’ll lead with your heart and head, you’ll see rewards in leadership that are wider than the scope of sight, thought, and sentiment. And that births a spirit of discipleship that reflects the true vein of leadership that Jesus exemplified.

3. Lead from the Bottom

It’s vital to build a culture of trust, love and respect that causes you to defer regularly to leaders at all levels, strategically “platform” developing leaders with up-front responsibilities, and initiate conversations with people at varying levels of involvement by asking key questions. Asking big, strategic organizational questions from people who would normally not have access high level leadership opens the door for new leadership. And new leadership adds new energy, new perspective, and new strategies. In our church, this approach is helping a growing number of second-generation Hispanics develop their leadership identity. Start from a position of strength and confidence to believe in their God-given potential, and do not marginalize them. Speak to their potential, not to their present circumstances. Hold them accountable for the standard of excellence you expect from everyone else in your church. Platform them, empower them and resource them—and watch what they can become.