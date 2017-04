El mensaje de Pedro a los cristianos en pánico político: hablar de algo más

Javier Elizondo

1

162

04/06/2017

Pew predicts baby booms will determine future of global faiths much more than conversions.

They have nothing to do with sex.

Group of 100 prominent Christians worry severe cuts to foreign aid will reverse progress at reducing poverty.

Instead of fighting injustice, we end up fighting each other.

Unlock This Article for a Friend

To unlock this article for your friends, use any of the social share buttons on our site, or simply copy the link below.