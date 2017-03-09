The Pastor’s Wife: Her Balance between Ministry and Health

She is faster than a speeding bullet, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. She stands for truth, justice, and the American Way. Do you recognize her?

As Proverbs chapter 31 says, “She speaks up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. She speaks up and judges fairly; she defends the rights of the poor and needy.” She is the life partner of one man … her husband. She is the bedrock of her family and the heart of the church. This gracious and intriguing woman is not Superman. This woman is the pastor’s wife.

The pastor’s wife has many roles and with great skill spins each role like a gyrating plate continuously moving, not missing a beat. Her husband, family, church, job and community depend on her every week to meet needs, comfort broken hearts, heal wounded knees, mentor upcoming leaders and do everything with a smile and a bionic woman’s strength.

Year after year the duties of the pastor become more intricate and challenging. His wife’s involvement in the ministry can also stretch to a point of being out of balance in the other areas of her life.

If the pastor’s wife does not keep the four principle areas of her life in check, she can easily become discouraged, depressed, beaten down and very unhealthy.

Pastors’ wives must maintain certain boundaries and safeguards to ensure a healthy balance in ministry as well as balance in the four areas of her personal life. These four areas are – spiritual, mental, emotional and physical.

The spiritual life of the pastor’s wife can be easily convoluted and the lines blurred in such a way that she begins to think ministry is her first priority. Her relationship with Jesus Christ should be her first priority, then personal Bible Study, prayer, and meditation. The pastor’s wife should not confuse ministry with personal Christian growth, application, and devotion. She should spend time daily in God’s Word meditating and feeding on its truth and promises for her personal life. She should communicate with the Lord in prayer all day to keep the spiritual fires burning and grow in her faith. Prayer with her husband is also critical and essential for their marriage as well as ministry. She should pray a hedge of protection for her husband and family every day and include the discipline of prayer and fasting. By allowing her spirit to be nourished daily by God’s Word and strengthened by the Holy Spirit, she will not feel alone in her multiple tasks of ministry.

The mental life of the pastor’s wife must be in check at all times. She is exposed to so many people’s negative opinions and unrealistic expectations. She sometimes feels helpless allowing her mind to build burning embers, not saying anything, thinking this is a normal part of her role in support of her husband. The enemy targets most threats and accusations in our thought life. When we allow our minds to wander to the path of least resistance–the negative one–we can easily slide into the abyss of past hurts, miseries, and missed opportunities. Before we know it, our minds take us places we never intended to go. Our minds take us on trips to seas of regret and disappointment if we allow our minds to think carnally and without restraint. Romans 12:1-2 states we are to be “transformed by the renewing of our minds.”

Daily, and sometimes hourly, mental renewal is essential to keep healthy thoughts and avoid negative attitudes to creep up and destroy us. The Pastor’s wife needs a point of accountability, like everyone else, to keep her thought life pure and her mind focused on the Lord and His truth.