Christmas 2016

all is well

Well, this is my first Christmas in Wheaton, Illinois. That means snow and cold. It’s a far cry from Nashville. But, in all honesty, I love it. There is something beautiful about freshly-fallen snow that reminds us of the power of Christ’s death on the cross. He washed us clean from our sin. Isaiah 1:18 says, “‘Come now, let us settle the matter,’ says the Lord. ‘Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.’”

So I am thinking more about the forgiveness of Jesus than in past Christmases. And I am celebrating a little more merrily the birth that allowed that greatest act of humanity to take place. The birth of Christ truly is remarkable. The Incarnation allowed us to breathe more deeply, trust more fully, and live more joyfully knowing that our present and our future are enveloped by Christ.

Several weeks ago, I gathered my staff and we shared our favorite Christmas songs. Although my Managing Director, John Richards, may not like me sharing our official BGCE Christmas song playlist, I am going to share it anyways!

It represents some of the songs that almost transport us back to the time of Jesus’ birth. Who was this Mary? What did this amazing star look like? How long were they in that lowly stable? What did this baby look like?

You can listen to our playlist here.

One of my personal favorites is Carrie Underwood’s rendition of “All Is Well.” Let me leave you with these words, which remind me, and all of us, that in Christ, all that is broken in our world will be made well, and that He holds the universe in the palm of His hand. Emmanuel, God with us. Merry Christmas, friends.