Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Jump directly to the content
Home > 2016 > December
Dec 23, 2016
evangelism

How to Respond When People Say ‘No’ to Jesus (Part 2)

InterVarsity evangelist offers words of encouragement |
R. York Moore
How to Respond When People Say ‘No’ to Jesus (Part 2)
Binyamin Mellish
I am pleased to welcome York Moore back to the blog this week. He is National Evangelist for InterVarsity USA. He is the author of Growing Your Faith by Giving It Away (2005) and Making All Things New (2012). Learn more: TellTheStory.net.

How to Respond When People Say ‘No’ to Jesus (Part 1)

#4. Relate to the Response

Entering into a person’s concerns and reasons for rejecting Jesus can be powerful where it is appropriate. Frequently, the very reasons why a person would say ‘no’ to Jesus are the same reasons we said no ourselves or represent areas where we continue to struggle in our relationship to God.

As we explain the gospel, it is important to stop and check for understanding. Asking questions like, “Am I making sense with this?” or “How is this connecting with you at this point?” give a person the opportunity to absorb and process, as well as respond. Often, as a person responds to these kinds of questions we see areas where a ‘no’ to Jesus is rooted.

The person may express concern over the believability of Jesus’ death for the entirety of the world’s sins or express hesitancy over whether or not Jesus could ever forgive a particular sin. There are countless reasons why people say ‘no’ to Jesus. Relating to these reasons can be powerful and disarming. Saying things like, “Before I received God’s forgiveness, I too felt like I was unforgiveable,” or “I still struggle with how the death of one person could really make a difference for the whole world but I’ve seen personally what a difference Jesus makes in my life and in the life of others around me.”

While these are not definitive answers to complex questions, relating to the person’s concerns and hesitancy leaves the door open for reconsideration and correction.

#4. Relate to the Response

“Todd, I can really relate to that. I dislike false Christians,” I said. “It is obvious you are a person of integrity. You aren’t interested in living a false religious life like many Americans. I think that is commendable, but there is a problem with your assumption.” I continued, “You see, feelings are incredibly important. They are connected to our souls, and if you have a relationship with Jesus, then you should feel it. Having said that, however, relationships don’t start with feelings; they cultivate feelings. As you grow to know God and love God, you cultivate feelings and emotions, falling deeper and deeper in love with Him. But right now, you don’t know Him, you haven’t yielded your life to Him.”

#5. Re-Ask

Finally, almost always re-ask for a different response! This is perhaps one of the most difficult but most effective ways to deal with a ‘no’ to the gospel. We don’t like rejection and when we hear ‘no’ to our efforts in witness, the temptation is to begin to back pedal, wind down our efforts, and retreat. We feel rejected when people reject Jesus, and while sometimes this is the case, most of the time we need to pause, take a breath, and press back in for a different response.

Begin by asking, “What is holding you back from receiving God’s love today?” or “Can you explain what is stopping you from saying yes to Jesus?” Frame the ‘re-ask’ around the positive elements of the good news. This can help people see what they are actually saying no to.

The majority of the time I’ve asked for an explanation, I’ve found the reasons usually are ones I can deal with. People have said things like, “I think I need to get my act together before I get religious,” “I’m not sure I can live up to God’s standards,” “I just can’t believe that God would judge me when I am basically a good person,” and “I think Christians are really a bunch of hypocrites and I want to be a real person.” These and countless other easily-correctible concerns to the gospel have allowed me time and time again to answer a person’s concern and ask for a different response.

As I’ve corrected misunderstanding, corrected the person’s attitude about him or herself or others, and answered some apologetic questions, I always re-ask, “Now that we’ve dealt with that, would you like to say ‘yes’ to Jesus?”

Not always, but often a person will then retract their ‘no’ and say ‘yes’ to Jesus!

#5. Re-Ask

Todd said, “That makes sense. I never thought of it that way.” I finished by saying, “Don’t you think it is unreasonable to expect intense feelings before any relationship is established? Don’t you think the first thing you should do is tell God that you DO believe the message and that you WANT to know Him? This is really what I was inviting people to do tonight, Todd, and from what I’ve heard from you, that is something you ARE ready to do.”

Todd agreed and I prayed with him. He prayed these words, “God, I do want to know you. I do believe this message about you and I want you in my life. Help me to know you.”

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:December 23, 2016 at 7:00 am

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Most Read Posts of 2016 (11-20)

Most Read Posts of 2016 (11-20)

It's that time of year.
Ed Stetzer
Theology for Life (Ep. 3): Mary in Art and Icons

Theology for Life (Ep. 3): Mary in Art and Icons

Associate Professor of Art History embraces Mary and Jesus in art
Ed Stetzer
How to Respond When People Say ‘No’ to Jesus (Part 1)

How to Respond When People Say ‘No’ to Jesus (Part 1)

InterVarsity evangelist offers words of encouragement
R. York Moore
Stay the Course: My Interview with Wilfredo de Jesus on His Recent Book

Stay the Course: My Interview with Wilfredo de Jesus on His Recent Book

"Pastor Choco" pastors one of the fastest growing churches in Chicago.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue December 2016
December
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
How to Respond When People Say ‘No’ to Jesus (Part 2)
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.