“I Can’t Wait to Tell You!” Learning from Mary

Wesley Paul is founder and director of Wesley Paul International Ministries, which has conducted city-wide gospel festivals, pastors’ conferences, and evangelism and mission seminars in over 30 countries. Besides being an evangelist, he also serves as a hospice chaplain.

“Mary got ready and hurried to a town in the hill country of Judea, where she entered Zechariah’s home and greeted Elizabeth. When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.” (Luke 1:39-41)

I have not had the joy of being pregnant, but my wife has. Oh, what a joy to share the pregnancy with her! Those of you who have been pregnant or have become moms and dads, you know the exceeding great joy of being pregnant. You can’t wait to announce the good news. You call you family, friends, and post on Facebook or Twitter to announce the news of the pregnancy. Good news like that is impossible to contain.

Mary’s pregnancy was something she couldn’t announce easily on social media. Suspicion and judgment hovered over the news of her pregnancy. But that didn’t stop Mary from getting “ready” and “hurrying” to Elizabeth to share the good news. She knew someone sympathetic, someone who could rejoice with her, and receive the news favorably.

Here are some applications for evange-telling during this season as we consider Mary’s story:

As Christians, we must realize that we are pregnant with Jesus–with the good news of salvation.

Mary mentally and physically prepared herself for sharing the good news. How can you prepare yourself to share the good news of Jesus?

Mary chose Elizabeth to share the good news with. Who is on your radar? Who is on your heart? Not everyone will be excited about Jesus as you are. Like Mary, you will be rejected, suspected, and spurned. As you pray and look around, you will find the right people God wants you to share with.

God had begun a work in Elizabeth already (miraculously, Elizabeth had became pregnant after being barren for a long time). Find people with whom God is already working and join God in His work, there you will find a listening ear, an open heart, and a willing mind towards a commitment.

Realize that when you announce, there will be a movement (the baby kicked in Elizabeth’s womb) towards God, towards joy, peace, and salvation. It’s not your job to persuade or convince someone to make a decision. God will draw people. All you need to do is share the good news.

Finally, realize that your sharing can lead someone to be filled with the Holy Spirit (Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit). That’s the good news!

God is waiting to pour out His Spirit on our generation. Let’s get out there and prepare the hearts so they can be filled with the Holy Spirit.

I pray that you will be encouraged in your evangetelling/announcing the story of Christ’s birth this season of Christmas!