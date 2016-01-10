Most Read Posts of 2016 (1-10)

sundry, assorted, disparate, divergent

(10) Marriage, Divorce, and the Church: What do the stats say, and can marriage be happy?

This post from Valentine’s Day 2014 asked Are Christian divorce rates the same, or even higher, than the rest of the population? Is a happy marriage possible?

(9) What Do White Evangelicals Owe People of Color in Trump’s America They Helped Create? (November 11, 2016)

Many are asking, How can White Evangelicals shut their eyes to the reality of a man (Trump) who seemingly allows and even perpetuates painful and ongoing wounds that many of our brothers and sisters deal with each day—prejudice, harassment, marginalization, violence, and rejection? How can White Evangelicals check that ‘yes’ box to a man (Trump) who, by his very life, seems to demonstrate a lack of the very love and unity we are called towards as followers of Christ?

(8) Evangelical Views of the 2016 Election: Ethics and Theology Professor on Why Trump is the Best Candidate for President (September 2016)

Basically, there are only two realistic alternatives in the coming presidential election: stay on the same liberal path we have been on for years or try something new. But why Trump?

(7) Evangelical Views of the 2016 Election: Why I Resigned My Evangelical Leadership Roles to Support Hillary Clinton (September 2016)

My support of Hillary Clinton in this election is a direct result of my life’s unexpected journey that put me in unique situations in WDC government circles for the past 15 years. This provided me with what I believe to be “providential” opportunities and experiences to observe Hillary professionally in her career as a senator and as the Secretary of State.

(6) Pastor Saeed, Globally-Known Iranian Prisoner, Is Accused of Spousal Abuse — Five Ways We Can Respond

This post from November 2015 saw renewed interest in January 2016 after Pastor Saeed was freed after 3 years in prison in Iran, and again in April 2016 when he was interviewed by CT.

(5) Rick Warren Interview on Muslims, Evangelism & Missions (Responding to Recent News Reports)

This post from March 2012 was a follow-up to incorrect reporting by the Orange County Register.

(4) What Is Going On Inside Trump's Religious Advisory Panel? James MacDonald Speaks Out (Updated with More from James) (October 2016)

When Donald Trump announced his Evangelical Executive Advisory Council, the news coverage and commentary was quite loud. Many Evangelicals were very concerned about why these leaders would seemingly tacitly support Trump.

(3) Evangelical Views of the 2016 Election: Not the Lesser of Two Evils, Choose Candidate Evan McMullin Instead (October 2016)

I support Evan McMullin’s campaign for President. For the first time in my life, I even donated to a political campaign, and I did so knowing that McMullin would almost certainly not win, or even come close to it.

(2) Alcohol Abuse, Perry Noble, and the Church’s Response—What Now? (July 2016)

By now, you’ve probably read that Perry Noble is no longer the pastor at NewSpring Church.

(1) Evangelicals: This Is What It Looks Like When You Sell Your Soul for a Bowl of Trump (November 2, 2016)

Five years ago, white Evangelical Protestants were the most heavily Republican voting bloc in the country, and also the group most concerned about the private morality of public officials. Only 30 percent of them believed that “an elected official can behave ethically even if they have committed transgressions in their personal life.”

