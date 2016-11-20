Most Read Posts of 2016 (11-20)
(20) Ten Scripture Texts on God’s Mission
This post from January 2010 was a Twitter-generated list in answer to the question: "What are the key passages or texts that speak of God's people (OT and NT) being on mission?” The top 10 Scriptures were Genesis 12:1-3, Exodus 19:5-6, Isaiah 6:8, Matthew 24:14, Matthew 28:18-20, Mark 16:15, Luke 24:46-48, John 20:21, Acts 1:8, and 1 Peter 2:9-10.
(19) List of Pastors’ Retreats and Getaways
This post from March 2014 is a curated list of camps, retreat centers, bed and breakfasts, and otherwise that have discounted or free opportunities for pastors and their families to take some time away from home. We are maintaining this list; send updates and additions to stetzerblog@gmail.com.
(18) California’s Religious Liberty Moment—Coming to a State Near You (June 2016)
(17) Differences in the Gospels, A Closer Look
In this post from March 2012, I shared Bob Stein’s article from the HCSB Study Bible.
(16) Trumped: American Politics Turned Upside Down (November 8, 2016)
(15) An Interview with Presidential Candidate Evan McMullin on Why Evangelicals Should Not Vote for the Lesser of Two Evils (November 2016)
(14) Four Things Christian Leaders Can Learn from Ted Cruz’s Interpersonal Failures (May 2016)
(13) Evangelical Views of the 2016 Election: “There are No ‘Must’ Candidates!” – Darrell Bock (September 2016)
(12) What is the Gospel? A Look at 1 Corinthians 15:3-4
In this post from June 2015 I shared David Nicholas’ thoughts on what the gospel is.
(11) What Does it Mean to Have an Abundant Life? Some Thoughts on Prosperity (March 2015)
Next Friday, December 30, I will post Most Read Posts of 2016, 1-10.
