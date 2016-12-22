Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Dec 22, 2016
Theology for Life (Ep. 3): Mary in Art and Icons

Ed Stetzer
Lynn Cohick (Professor of New Testament) and I welcomed Matthew Milliner to the podcast this week. He is Associate Professor of Art History at Wheaton College. His scholarly specialization is Byzantine and medieval art, with a focus on how such images inform contemporary visual culture.

Milliner talks about the importance of art and icons in the Christian tradition, even touching upon the fact that Luke gives a verbal icon in his Gospel.

What can we learn from the icons of Mary and Jesus about God the Father and about the Incarnation? What does it mean that Mary is known by theologians as theotokos? Milliner talks about Mary, original sin, and the importance of ‘mother’ as we view our own sanctification.

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

