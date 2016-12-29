theology, podcast

Theology for Life (Ep. 4): Kenosis: What Does Philippians 2 Teach Us About Jesus and His Divine Attributes?

who, existing in the form of God, did not consider equality with God as something to be used for His own advantage |

My co-host, Lynn Cohick, is the author of the Philippians volume in The Story of God Bible Commentary series, which I have been using in my sermon prep for Moody Church. In this episode of Theology for Life, we talk about Philippians 2, particularly the hymn found in verse 6 and onward.

Lynn talks about what it means that Jesus was in the “form of God” and “emptied Himself by taking the form of a servant.” Was He omniscient? In what ways was He limited in attributes while on earth?

How would the Philippians have understood this, and how are we to understand this today?

And, what is kenosis?

