Support Beautiful Orthodoxy. What the world—and the church—needs now. Give a year-end gift today! »

Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Jump directly to the content
Home > 2016 > December
Dec 29, 2016
theology, podcast

Theology for Life (Ep. 4): Kenosis: What Does Philippians 2 Teach Us About Jesus and His Divine Attributes?

who, existing in the form of God, did not consider equality with God as something to be used for His own advantage |
Ed Stetzer
Theology for Life (Ep. 4): Kenosis: What Does Philippians 2 Teach Us About Jesus and His Divine Attributes?
denisovd

My co-host, Lynn Cohick, is the author of the Philippians volume in The Story of God Bible Commentary series, which I have been using in my sermon prep for Moody Church. In this episode of Theology for Life, we talk about Philippians 2, particularly the hymn found in verse 6 and onward.

Lynn talks about what it means that Jesus was in the “form of God” and “emptied Himself by taking the form of a servant.” Was He omniscient? In what ways was He limited in attributes while on earth?

How would the Philippians have understood this, and how are we to understand this today?

And, what is kenosis?

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
You can subscribe to “Theology for Life” on iTunes and Google Play.
Follow the podcast on Twitter.
Follow Ed on Twitter.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:December 29, 2016 at 10:00 am

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Can We Evangelize Late Modern Culture?

Can We Evangelize Late Modern Culture?

We cannot assume a shared foundation.
Jonathan Dodson
Towards Missional Effectiveness: The Movements of God’s Mission (Part 3)

Towards Missional Effectiveness: The Movements of God’s Mission (Part 3)

The mission of God is attractional and incarnational.
Ed Stetzer
Towards Missional Effectiveness: The Message of God’s Mission (Part 2)

Towards Missional Effectiveness: The Message of God’s Mission (Part 2)

God is on mission to glorify Himself.
Ed Stetzer
Christmas 2016

Christmas 2016

A white Christmas is a fresh reminder of Christ's work.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue December 2016
December
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Theology for Life (Ep. 4): Kenosis: What Does Philippians 2 Teach Us ...
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.