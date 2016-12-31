Weekend Edition - December 31
5 Things the Seeker Movement Got Right – Jared C. Wilson
The Top Reason to be a “Santa Truther” This Year – Nancy French
Christianity Today’s 2017 Book Awards
2016 TGC Book Awards – Collin Hansen & Ivan Mesa
Top 16 Books of 2016 – Tony Reinke
My Top Books of 2016 – Tim Challies
Previously on The Exchange
Stand and Share: My Interview with Outreach Magazine
The Decline of Christian Evangelism … and What We Can Do About It | Ed Stetzer
Breaking the 200 Barrier: Monmouth Christian Church in Monmouth, Oregon
Church planted by pioneers seeks to reach hipsters. | Sean Bitzer
Church Planting and Commuting in the Mega-Regions
Leverage your commuting members to plant new churches. | Daniel Im
LifeWay Research: 89% of churches will have services on Christmas Day
What happens when Christmas falls on a Sunday? | Ed Stetzer
Worship Matters
We were created for worship. | Ed Stetzer
Growing Up in Ministry
The grace of Jesus was not just offered to orphans and widows or rebellious pastors’ kids; it was for me. | Kristin Duran
When a Pastor is a Growth Barrier: The Value of a Strong Work Ethic
God made us to work; sin made work frustrating and difficult. | Ed Stetzer
Breaking the 200 Barrier: Heritage Park Baptist Church in Webster, Texas
Church in metro Houston reached neighbors after a hurricane. | Trent Henderson
Theology for Life: Launching a New Weekly Podcast I Am Co-Hosting with Wheaton Professor Lynn Cohick
Follow us on Twitter and iTunes. | Ed Stetzer
Church Signs
In December is it peppermint mocha?
Hanging Dog. Population 1,618.
#ExchangeCaptionContest
Thanks to friends of the blog, including Mark, for this week’s church signs. As always, you can tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer.
