Home > 2016 > December
Dec 31, 2016
seeker, books, church signs

Weekend Edition - December 31

Book recommendations from Christianity Today, The Gospel Coalition, and Desiring God |
Ed Stetzer
auntiesem
5 Things the Seeker Movement Got RightJared C. Wilson
Actually, these are more like five “right ideas” or five “right tracks” the “seeker sensitive” church growth movement started down before it veered hard into a fuller blown consumerism and became the attractional church. The yes, but‘s will be a reflex for most of my readers (as they are for me), and I have tried to anticipate them in my explanations, but for the most part, this really is a post about some good gifts the seeker church of yesteryear has given contemporary evangelicalism.
The Top Reason to be a “Santa Truther” This YearNancy French
Since she’s adopted — and had to vie for food as a small child — we never want her to think she’s competing for scarce resources. We want her to know she’s the recipient of our overflowing, unconditional, love… that it’s a deep well that will always be there even when life gets tough. Actually, that’s a good message for all of us. If we buy into the moralism of Santa instead of the gospel of Jesus Christ, we are missing out on the depths of God’s mercy.
Christianity Today’s 2017 Book Awards
As we mark the anniversary of the 95 Theses next year (make sure to see CT’s Reformation-themed January/February issue), our spiritual and theological debts to Luther are obvious. But it’s worth remembering, too, how Luther’s prolific pen and publishing genius helped mold evangelicals into a “people of the book,” in more ways than one.
2016 TGC Book AwardsCollin Hansen & Ivan Mesa
This year we unveil our inaugural TGC Book Awards. Working with Council members and key contributors, our editors have each identified one winner and one runner-up book in an area they regularly cover for TGC. We solicited nominations from various publishers, considered them alongside other noteworthy titles, narrowed the finalists to four for each category, sent those titles to the judges, and awaited their decisions.
Top 16 Books of 2016Tony Reinke
My list focuses on non-fiction Christian books published in the last calendar year, and sixteen titles rose to the top.
My Top Books of 2016Tim Challies
First, these are almost certainly not the best books of 2016 in any objective sense; rather, they are my favorites, the ones that have remained in my mind and impacted my life since I read them. Second, they are in no particular order. And finally, at the request of several readers I am posting this list before the end of the year because some people would like to refer to it as they do their Christmas shopping. Enjoy!

Previously on The Exchange

Stand and Share: My Interview with Outreach Magazine
The Decline of Christian Evangelism … and What We Can Do About It | Ed Stetzer

Breaking the 200 Barrier: Monmouth Christian Church in Monmouth, Oregon
Church planted by pioneers seeks to reach hipsters. | Sean Bitzer

Church Planting and Commuting in the Mega-Regions
Leverage your commuting members to plant new churches. | Daniel Im

LifeWay Research: 89% of churches will have services on Christmas Day
What happens when Christmas falls on a Sunday? | Ed Stetzer

Worship Matters
We were created for worship. | Ed Stetzer

Growing Up in Ministry
The grace of Jesus was not just offered to orphans and widows or rebellious pastors’ kids; it was for me. | Kristin Duran

When a Pastor is a Growth Barrier: The Value of a Strong Work Ethic
God made us to work; sin made work frustrating and difficult. | Ed Stetzer

Breaking the 200 Barrier: Heritage Park Baptist Church in Webster, Texas
Church in metro Houston reached neighbors after a hurricane. | Trent Henderson

Theology for Life: Launching a New Weekly Podcast I Am Co-Hosting with Wheaton Professor Lynn Cohick
Follow us on Twitter and iTunes. | Ed Stetzer

Church Signs

In December is it peppermint mocha?

Hanging Dog. Population 1,618.

#ExchangeCaptionContest

Thanks to friends of the blog, including Mark, for this week’s church signs. As always, you can tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer.

Posted:December 31, 2016 at 10:00 am

Christianity Today
