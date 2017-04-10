The BGCE Gospel Life Podcast (Ep. 9)

evangelism, podcast

Episode Nine | When Tough Questions Are Really Trust Questions

Rick Richardson, Wheaton College Professor and Director of the Church Evangelism Initiative at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, explains that often when people ask us tough questions about faith there is emotion and hurt underneath. Sharp questions sometimes signal a felt need. How can we best respond when posed such questions?

Jerry Root, Wheaton College Evangelism Professor and Director of the Evangelism Initiative at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, reminds us that God is always going before us in our gospel efforts. What does that mean for our evangelism, and how can we winsomely engage others with the good news? Jerry offers some ideas for opening questions.

Episode Seven | What Would It Mean for Us to Humanize Each Person We Meet?

Laurie Nichols, Director of Communications at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, talks about what it would look like for our gospel witness if we started to see each person we meet as different and uniquely made by God. A cookie-cutter approach to evangelism is usually not the most effective way to reach people for Jesus, so what approach is?

Episode Six | Does God Really Give Us Gospel Moments?

Kerilee Van Schooten, Church Evangelism Research and Ministries Coordinator at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, shares how our confidence in the grace of God grows, our fears of sharing the gospel diminish. She talks about why awkwardness may not be a bad thing and that in fact God may use those moments in the lives of many around us.

Episode Five | In What Specific Ways Can the Good News Be Good News?

Michael Hakmin Lee, Research Fellow at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, shares how the gospel can actually be good news in a world that is broken and hurting. Michael asks practical questions and asks us to reflect on how we handle the those questions and how we can press into them in order for the gospel to go forth.

Episode Four | How Does an Introvert Do Evangelism?

Karen Swanson, Director of the Institute for Prison Ministries at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, shares, from an introvert’s point of view, what it’s like to be a witness for Christ in the world. With nearly half of the population being introverted, how can we best utilize all our gifts to show & share the love of Jesus in our broken and hurting world? Karen has some tips.

Christina Walker, Associate Director of Academic Programs at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, talks about how people experience love differently and why our evangelism must take that into account. How can we best love each individual person we encounter this week? We show and share the love of Jesus best when we move past a one-size-fits-all strategy.

Episode Two | Are You Praying for Gospel Conversations?

John Richards, Managing Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, discusses the importance of praying for gospel conversations. Once we start praying, God will begin to open doors, and it will astonish us what He will then do. So if you aren’t, start praying this week that God would lead you to the people He wants you to engage with the good news of Jesus.

Episode One | Why is Gospel Witness Important?

Ed Stetzer, Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, discusses the reality of where we are without Jesus, the importance of gospel witness, and our role in pointing others to Jesus.

