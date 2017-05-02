“Super Christians” Are Overrated

evangelism, great commission

Today I am very excited to welcome my friend Will Graham to The Exchange. Will is a grandson of Billy Graham and is an associate evangelist and vice president with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association . I think he has some great encouragement for all of us.

I think there’s a misunderstanding out there that I’d like to confront. Somewhere along the line, many Christians have come to believe that it’s not their responsibility to share their faith and tell others about Christ.

The rationale behind this varies. Some think that it’s their pastor’s job to preach the gospel, not theirs. Others believe that proclaiming the hope of Christ is the domain of the traveling evangelist or revivalist. Some think that if they live an upstanding Christian life, their good works will do the talking so they don’t have to. Finally, and perhaps most prominently, many simply feel like they’re not worthy or – more specifically – not equipped with enough Bible knowledge to reach out to those who need Jesus.

My friends, eternity is at stake, and excuses aren’t good enough. I’m going to tell it to you straight: As a Christian, it’s your responsibility to share the good news with those around you!

“How?” you may ask. Here are three easy tips to share your faith as a part of everyday conversations.

Speak. This may sound basic, but it’s where it all starts, and where many become sidetracked. It’s important that you live your life and exemplify your faith in such a way that people will notice that there’s something different about you. However, your actions alone are not going to bring them salvation. What will you say when they ask you about your beliefs? Romans 10:17 says, “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ” (ESV). Don’t be pushy. Don’t shove your faith down your friend’s throat. But be aware of opportunities, be prepared, and be bold. Like a farmer in spring, plant the seed.

Quote scripture. God's word is powerful, living, and breathing. It penetrates the heart and soul. When you use scripture and point to God's word, it has a direct impact. Isaiah 55:11 says, "So shall my word be that goes out from my mouth; it shall not return to me empty…" (ESV). God Himself is declaring that His words will have an impact. They will not return void. You don't have the verses memorized? Open up your Bible (or even the Bible app on your phone) and read the scriptures. It will be just as impactful, and you can use it as an opportunity to show your friend how to use and find passages in the Bible.

My friends, you don’t have to be a “Super Christian,” and you don’t have to know the entire Bible. You don’t need to be trained in evangelism. What you do need to do is open your mouth, and you can begin with your own story and with the word of God. You may not see an immediate impact.

You may simply plant seeds that others will water and cultivate and harvest months or years down the road, but you will be doing what you are called to do. And you will make an impact on eternity by allowing Jesus to work through you!