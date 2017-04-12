Theology in the Book of Hebrews

theology, podcast

On this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn, Ed, and guest Amy Peeler discuss the Book of Hebrews, including authorship and theme.

What are some of the key passages of Father and Son in Hebrews, and how is that a prominent theme in the book? According to Peeler, it is telling that the book focuses on a Father who can be trusted and who wants to invite them into an enduring relationship. But how do people respond to this idea of a good God who is called “Father”?

How does Hebrews describe discipleship, and us as “co-heirs”? We walk through life, but we aren’t fully there yet…we keep running this race. There’s a trust we have as we move through life and look to the future with God in His household.

So what about the difficult passages of losing your faith, etc.? Peeler says that it’s important to remember that when the author states these hard things, that they are presented as warnings. However, when we look at scriptures, we see that people are restored after they walk away (e.g., Peter). What Hebrews teaches us is to not presume upon God’s grace and assume we can walk away and still be okay. We must respect what God has done and the sufficiency of Christ.

Can people walk away from God? If they have, are they fallen away forever? What does Hebrews teach us about eternal salvation, free will, and God’s grace and long-suffering?

What is Theology for Life? Read more

Follow the podcast on Twitter

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols

Dr. Amy Peeler is Associate Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Lynn Cohick is Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.