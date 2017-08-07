The BGC Gospel Life Podcast (Ep. 25)

evangelism, podcast

Episode Twenty-Five | Starting a Gospel Conversation by Talking about Prayer

Michael Hakmin Lee, Research Fellow at the Billy Graham Center, discusses the challenges for Christians seeking to share their faith in a more privatized culture, where talking about faith can seem anathema. Lee states, however, that research has shown there is still great interest in faith in general, and prayer in particular. So how do we begin faith conversations? Perhaps it begins with talking about prayer and going from there.

Christina Walker, Associate Director of Academic Programs at the Billy Graham Center, talks about what she recently learned from a cohort of pastors from Every Nation. One story in particular stuck out; it was about a man from China who was changed by an encounter which began with an umbrella. We never know what role we will play for the kingdom as we meet people on the street. Where are you opening your umbrella to invite someone in for a conversation?

Episode Twenty-Three | Evangelism Companions

John C. Richards, Jr., Managing Director at the Billy Graham Center, talks about ‘evangelism companions.’ What character companions do we carry with us as we carry the gospel? Truth? Mercy? Goodness? Love? Scripture teaches us that the way we act and live is critically important. This is true even more so as we engage others with the good news of the gospel.

Laurie Nichols, Director of Communications at the Billy Graham Center, shares about a recent gospel conversation and what she learned about the importance of being prepared. Without the armor of God’s word in our hearts and minds, we likely don’t have the full toolkit necessary for when the hard questions arise in a conversation. This week, prepare yourself for evangelism opportunities by immersing yourself in God’s word.

Ed Stetzer, Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, discusses the correlation between prayer and action. Research has shown that many people pray that they would see others come to faith, but fewer are actually mobilized to put their prayers into action in seeing lives changed for Christ. Will your actions match your prayers? Our prayer is that this week they will.

Episodes 11-20

Episodes 1-10

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.