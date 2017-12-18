Explore
Dec 18, 2017
Discovering Your Evangelism Strategy [Gospel Life Podcast]

Ed Stetzer
Discovering Your Evangelism Strategy

Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, encourages us to discover how we should communicate the gospel with those around us based on who God has made us to be. We each have unique giftings and personalities that can reach others in ways they will respond.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Multicultural Leadership: Friend or Foe?

If you’ve got the right people on your team, anything is possible.
Ed Stetzer
The Tears of Jesus When Pain Comes: A Reflection on Christmas, Cancer, and the Hope of Christ

Tomorrow may not be known to us, but it is known to the only one who matters, and that makes all the difference.
Ed Stetzer
Want to Share Your Faith? Start with Words from the Bible!

Believe, confess, repent, and follow.
Will Graham
I'm an Evangelical Ecumenist? What Does That Even Mean?

Working with other believers on common issues
Ed Stetzer

