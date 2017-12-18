Discovering Your Evangelism Strategy [Gospel Life Podcast]
Discovering Your Evangelism Strategy
Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, encourages us to discover how we should communicate the gospel with those around us based on who God has made us to be. We each have unique giftings and personalities that can reach others in ways they will respond.
Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
