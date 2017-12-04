Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > December
Dec 4, 2017
evangelism, podcast

Forks & Spoons - A Simple Evangelism Strategy [Gospel Life Podcast]

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |
Ed Stetzer
Forks & Spoons - A Simple Evangelism Strategy [Gospel Life Podcast]

Forks & Spoons – A Simple Evangelism Strategy

John C. Richards, Jr., Managing Director of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about meals as an opportunity to engage people in faith conversations. Perhaps you’ve been turned down when it comes to inviting someone to church or to a Bible study. One place people are open to, however, is a meal and some hospitality. This Advent, consider ways to open up your home to those who don’t yet know Jesus.

Subscribe to the Gospel Life podcast on iTunes.
Follow the Billy Graham Center on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.
The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:December 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Advent: The Birth of Christ Is Too Big for One Day

Advent: The Birth of Christ Is Too Big for One Day

Why our family is celebrating Advent this year.
Ed Stetzer
Michael Flynn Isn’t the Only Guilty One

Michael Flynn Isn’t the Only Guilty One

Michael Flynn, fake news, and an opportunity to ask why Christians are often the target audience.
Ed Stetzer
Unlocking Eight Motivational Triggers for Evangelism and Discipleship

Unlocking Eight Motivational Triggers for Evangelism and Discipleship

How can we "spur one another on toward love and good deeds”?
Kerilee Van Schooten
Getting Past Inertia: Three Simple Tips for Sharing Our Faith

Getting Past Inertia: Three Simple Tips for Sharing Our Faith

Sailboats and lists
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue December 2017
December
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Forks & Spoons - A Simple Evangelism Strategy ...
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top