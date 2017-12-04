Forks & Spoons - A Simple Evangelism Strategy [Gospel Life Podcast]

evangelism, podcast

John C. Richards, Jr., Managing Director of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about meals as an opportunity to engage people in faith conversations. Perhaps you’ve been turned down when it comes to inviting someone to church or to a Bible study. One place people are open to, however, is a meal and some hospitality. This Advent, consider ways to open up your home to those who don’t yet know Jesus.

