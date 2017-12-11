Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > December
Dec 11, 2017
evangelism, podcast

The Power of the Spoken Word [Gospel Life Podcast]

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |
Ed Stetzer
The Power of the Spoken Word [Gospel Life Podcast]

The Power of the Spoken Word

Colleen Cooper, development coordinator at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about the power of God’s Word spoken aloud and how this simple practice can give hope to those who need it. Both in our personal quiet time, and in our outreach, speaking Scripture aloud can impact us beyond what we can imagine.

Subscribe to the Gospel Life podcast on iTunes.
Follow the Billy Graham Center on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.
The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:December 11, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

How Can We Cultivate a Sense of ‘Belonging’ in Our Gospel Witness?

How Can We Cultivate a Sense of ‘Belonging’ in Our Gospel Witness?

Belonging is one of the great longings of the human soul.
Karen Swanson
Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs

Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs

16 shopping days till Christmas
Ed Stetzer
Three Biblical Frameworks for Faithfulness in the Post-Christendom West (Part 2)

Three Biblical Frameworks for Faithfulness in the Post-Christendom West (Part 2)

Call. Context. Commission.
Ed Stetzer
Three Biblical Frameworks for Faithfulness in the Post-Christendom West (Part 1)

Three Biblical Frameworks for Faithfulness in the Post-Christendom West (Part 1)

Call. Context. Commission.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue December 2017
December
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
The Power of the Spoken Word [Gospel Life Podcast]
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top