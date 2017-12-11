The Power of the Spoken Word [Gospel Life Podcast]
The Power of the Spoken Word
Colleen Cooper, development coordinator at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about the power of God’s Word spoken aloud and how this simple practice can give hope to those who need it. Both in our personal quiet time, and in our outreach, speaking Scripture aloud can impact us beyond what we can imagine.
Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
