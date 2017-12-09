Explore
Dec 9, 2017
speaking, church signs

Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs

Ed Stetzer
Image: JanetandPhil / Flickr

December and January Speaking Engagements

Here are a few places I will be the next couple of months, and then some church signs for you!

December 2017

I’m at Moody Church all Sundays, including morning and evening on Christmas Eve, except these Sundays:

December 17
Highpoint Church
Naperville, Illinois

December 31
Christ Fellowship Miami

January 2018

January 7-10
Southern Union Pastors' Conference
Orlando, Florida

January 17
Chapel at Judson University
Elgin, Illinois

January 22
Fuller Theological Seminary Church Planting
Houston, Texas

January 23-25
Evangelical Covenent Order of Presbyterians National Gathering
Houston, Texas

January 24-26
Lutheran Brethren Seminary
Fergus Falls, Minnesota

January 29-30
Georgia Baptist REACH Evangelism Conference
Warner Robins, Georgia

Please join me at one of these events, and pray for me that we make much of Jesus at all of them.

Church Signs

… and now a few church signs!

Thanks, @Blue_Bryan!

Thanks, @litlbit3!

Thanks, Jason!

Please tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer (or email to stetzerblog[@]gmail[.]com).

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

