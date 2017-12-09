Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs
December and January Speaking Engagements
Here are a few places I will be the next couple of months, and then some church signs for you!
December 2017
I’m at Moody Church all Sundays, including morning and evening on Christmas Eve, except these Sundays:
December 17
Highpoint Church
Naperville, Illinois
December 31
Christ Fellowship Miami
January 2018
January 7-10
Southern Union Pastors' Conference
Orlando, Florida
January 17
Chapel at Judson University
Elgin, Illinois
January 22
Fuller Theological Seminary Church Planting
Houston, Texas
January 23-25
Evangelical Covenent Order of Presbyterians National Gathering
Houston, Texas
January 24-26
Lutheran Brethren Seminary
Fergus Falls, Minnesota
January 29-30
Georgia Baptist REACH Evangelism Conference
Warner Robins, Georgia
Please join me at one of these events, and pray for me that we make much of Jesus at all of them.
Church Signs
… and now a few church signs!
Thanks, @Blue_Bryan!
Thanks, @litlbit3!
Thanks, Jason!
Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
