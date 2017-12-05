Explore
Dec 5, 2017
theology, podcast

Stories, Theology, and the Importance of Literature

Dr. Christina Bieber Lake is Professor of English at Wheaton College. |
Ed Stetzer
Stories, Theology, and the Importance of Literature

Stories, Theology, and the Importance of Literature

In this episode of Theology for Life, Dr. Christina Bieber Lake talks with Ed and Lynn about why all story is theological. She discusses themes in her book Beyond the Story: American Fiction and the Limits of Materialism, which argues that contemporary American storytelling is an act of love for persons that inherently resists scientific naturalism’s account of human experience.

But is God at work in every story? And what is the role of the author in the story, and how does that impact stories that are written? Lake also discusses well-known authors, including Flannery O’Connor.

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Dr. Christina Bieber Lake is the Clyde S. Kilby Professor of English at Wheaton College, where she teaches classes in contemporary American literature and literary theory.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:December 5, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Christianity Today
Stories, Theology, and the Importance of Literature
