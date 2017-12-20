Theology and the Care of Creation

theology, podcast

In this episode of Theology for Life Ed and Lynn talk to Dr. Nadine Folino Rorem about Christians in the sciences. How does working in the sciences help people–or does it? Throughout scripture, God demonstrates his beauty and lordship in creation, and the more we learn about what’s around us, the more we can learn about him.

Dr. Folino Rorem talks about ‘relation to creation’ and what this means for all of us. What does it mean that we are stewards of creation? How we care for creation affects human beings. Environmental health is related to public health.

But why should we prioritize creation care rather than just gospel proclamation? What does it mean to care for creation and how can it help us develop a more Christ-like character?

Dr. Nadine Folino Rorem is Professor of Biology at Wheaton College.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.