Top 10 Posts of 2017

(10) Hank Hanegraaff’s Switch to Eastern Orthodoxy, Why People Make Such Changes, and Four Ways Evangelicals Might Respond

Let’s follow Jesus, keep sharing the simple gospel, focus on the Bible, and think like missionaries in order to translate that truth to our modern context.

This past Sunday, the “Bible Answer Man” Hank Hanegraaff was welcomed into the Greek Orthodox Church. For a man who has built a valuable ministry on clear answers, this has sparked some questions within the evangelical community.

(9) Kaepernick, Speech, and a Job: The Cleat May Soon be on the Other Foot

Free speech is important, but is it always helpful, and how does it relate to employment?

Free speech can be quite controversial.



But this shouldn’t be surprising. If we all agreed on everything, we wouldn’t need the First Amendment. Unpopular speech is why we have the First Amendment. And, let me be clear, Colin Kaepernick was exercising his First Amendment right when he kneeled during the national anthem.

(8) Southern Baptists, Racism, and the Alt-Right: It’s Time to Make This Right, Plain, and Clear

Last night, here in Phoenix at the Southern Baptist Convention, things got a bit unhinged.



Emma Green explains in a story in The Atlantic, A Resolution Condemning White Supremacy Causes Chaos at the Southern Baptist Convention.



And she’s right. There was some chaos, but maybe not in ways that social media always understands. And it’s chaos using Robert’s Rules of Order with polite Baptists asking why they can’t just condemn White Nationalism.



But this is an important moment and Southern Baptists need to push through the chaos and make this right, plain, and clear.



As someone who was, until recently, a SBC-related employee, and who just spoke at the Pastors Conference that preceded last night’s business meeting, I watched a lot of this unfold. And, as a current Southern Baptist, it matters to me that it ends well.

(7) No, the World Won’t End Next Week and There’s No Such Thing as a Christian Numerologist

If we start speaking up about bad “Christian” reporting, maybe people will do it less.

Again, we must deal with fake news. I’ve written on this numerous times before here and here and, undoubtedly, this won’t be the last time.



In this case, it’s making Christians look silly.



Again.



But there it is on the front page of Fox News, “Christian doomsdayers claim world will end next week.”

(6) Facts Are Our Friends: Why Sharing Fake News Makes Us Look Stupid and Harms Our Witness

Christians are supposed to be the people who think the “truth will set you free.”

The Trump Administration is off to a bad start with the truth… and on things that just don’t matter.



On Sunday, President Trump claimed that the media under-reported the crowd size at his swearing-in ceremony. His press secretary doubled down, in a now widely-debunked claim that his was the largest crowd in the history of inaugurations.



But who cares how many people came to the inauguration? Seriously, who cares?

(5) #Charlottesville, the Christian Response, and Your Church’s Call

Silence on matters of hatred and bigotry is antithetical to the gospel.

I know I’m not the only one who has been keeping track of what is happening in Charlottesville, VA, and feeling both sadness and anger at the same time. I returned to the United States this morning, to a country that seems to be bursting at the seams with tension, hatred, and division.



As a Christian leader watching all that unfolded surrounding today’s Unite the Right rally, which saw white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members (all making up what we sometimes call the alt-right) call for “taking America back,” my heart is grieving. And seeing the violent turn things took this afternoon, I am crushed.

(4) No, Christians Don’t Use Joseph and Mary to Explain Child Molesting Accusations

Doing so is ridiculous and blasphemous.

There are times when Christians bow our heads in prayer and lament. When we see unbelievable tragedy and suffering, we find ourselves asking how much longer God will wait. This past week, I found myself calling out to God in this respect in the wake of the Texas church shooting, as I read more and more stories of faithful loved ones who lost their lives in a senseless act of violence.



There are other times, however, when we shake our heads in response to the sheer foolishness from those who claim to represent him.

(3) Open Letter to John Piper on White Evangelicalism and Multiethnic Relations

A guest post from Raymond Chang, ministry associate for discipleship in the Chaplain’s Office of Wheaton College

Lecrae, Truth’s Table, and an Asian American ministry leader

Dear John Piper,



In your Desiring God article, you wrote how you didn’t know what Lecrae’s “loosening from ‘white evangelicalism’ means for multi-ethnic relations.” I’d like to attempt to address this.



Before I do, I’d like to offer up a definition of terms...

(2) Dear Fellow Christians: It’s Time to Speak Up for Refugees

If we are pro-life, we are pro-refugee.

Yesterday was a critical day for U.S. relations with the world. When Candidate Donald Trump promised to overhaul immigration policies, it seemed like a long shot for many of us. But we are now seeing it unfold before our eyes.

(1) Some Christians Hate Joel Osteen More Than They Love The Truth. And That’s Wrong.

Be silent until there is something to say.

So, I never thought I’d write a post defending Joel Osteen….



But, seriously, the floodgates of media unleashed against Joel Osteen, based on an unclear church statement and fanned by agenda-driven social media, tells me that we have a cultural problem. The fact that many Christians have joined in shows me it is a Christian problem. It’s wrong in both cases, but disturbing to see some Christians joining in.



It seems some Christians hate Joel Osteen more than they love the truth. I’d expect that from the world, but I hoped for better in the church.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.