Top 10 Posts of 2017
(10) Hank Hanegraaff’s Switch to Eastern Orthodoxy, Why People Make Such Changes, and Four Ways Evangelicals Might Respond
Let’s follow Jesus, keep sharing the simple gospel, focus on the Bible, and think like missionaries in order to translate that truth to our modern context.
(9) Kaepernick, Speech, and a Job: The Cleat May Soon be on the Other Foot
Free speech is important, but is it always helpful, and how does it relate to employment?
(8) Southern Baptists, Racism, and the Alt-Right: It’s Time to Make This Right, Plain, and Clear
(7) No, the World Won’t End Next Week and There’s No Such Thing as a Christian Numerologist
If we start speaking up about bad “Christian” reporting, maybe people will do it less.
(6) Facts Are Our Friends: Why Sharing Fake News Makes Us Look Stupid and Harms Our Witness
Christians are supposed to be the people who think the “truth will set you free.”
(5) #Charlottesville, the Christian Response, and Your Church’s Call
Silence on matters of hatred and bigotry is antithetical to the gospel.
(4) No, Christians Don’t Use Joseph and Mary to Explain Child Molesting Accusations
Doing so is ridiculous and blasphemous.
(3) Open Letter to John Piper on White Evangelicalism and Multiethnic Relations
A guest post from Raymond Chang, ministry associate for discipleship in the Chaplain’s Office of Wheaton College
Lecrae, Truth’s Table, and an Asian American ministry leader
(2) Dear Fellow Christians: It’s Time to Speak Up for Refugees
If we are pro-life, we are pro-refugee.
(1) Some Christians Hate Joel Osteen More Than They Love The Truth. And That’s Wrong.
Be silent until there is something to say.
Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
