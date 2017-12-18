Want to Share Your Faith? Start with Words from the Bible!

evangelism, Scripture, memorize

Today I am glad to welcome my friend Will Graham to The Exchange. Will is a grandson of Billy Graham and is an amazing evangelist in his own right, traveling all over the world telling people about Jesus. His words are timely during this Christmas season.

As an evangelist, people occasionally ask me which Bible verses they should memorize and use when sharing their faith. While there are many great ones to choose from, here’s where I suggest that they start:

1 Peter 3:15: “But in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect.”

Luke 12:12: “For the Holy Spirit will teach you in that very hour what you ought to say.”

These are both so important to know before sharing your faith. Spend time in the Word and in prayer so you are spiritually filled and prepared. But also know and have confidence that the Holy Spirit will speak through you.

Now, when it’s time to actually share your faith, my guidance would be to start here:

Romans 3:23: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”

1 John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Have you noticed that there’s a growing segment of people in the world today who don’t know what sin is, or that they’re a sinner? They may respond with, “I’ve never killed anybody.”

But the Bible says very clearly that we’re all sinners, and that sin keeps us from God. The beautiful thing is that God doesn’t leave us where we are, separated from him by sin. No, he gives us a path through his Son, Jesus.

John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

John 14:6: “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’”

Yes, we’re sinners, but Christ paid the price for our sin. Because of that amazing gift, we can know him and have hope for eternity. But how?

Romans 10:9: “Because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

It’s so simple, yet we have a tendency to make it more complicated than it really is. Believe, confess, repent, and follow. When you do that, He will begin to work in and through you.

My friends, don’t miss the chance to share your faith with others. There’s a lost and dying world just outside your door, and eternity is at stake. Commit these verses to memory, spend time in prayer, and be ready to speak when God gives you the opportunity!