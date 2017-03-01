By His Wounds the World Is Healed: a 40-Day Resource Leading Up to Easter

easter, devotional

40 days of visual inspiration to lead you to show & share the love of Jesus as Easter draws near |

I want to share an invitation to join me on a 40-day journey leading up to Easter. Research has shown that this season ranks among the top times of year when people are most open to hearing the gospel. And as I’ve said before, evangelism has fallen on hard times. But my team and I at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism are working hard to create resources to equip churches and Christians to begin to prioritize sharing the good news and moving past fears, anxieties, and additional baggage which hinders us.

Historically, the 40 days leading up to the Resurrection has been a time of reflection, sacrifice, and seeking to be more like Jesus. Although it is not common to celebrate Lent in the Protestant tradition, the days leading up to the celebration of Easter Sunday can be a powerful time of reflection, intercession, and movement towards showing and sharing the love of Jesus with a broken and hurting world.

We have created a 40-day image-based resource to encourage you to reflect daily on what it means that Jesus was a good news bearer and how we can follow in His footsteps. Each day includes a beautiful image, scripture reference, and reflection item.

By His Wounds the World Is Healed is designed to journey you to a place where, as you encounter Jesus, your heart beats more for those without Jesus and you find yourself engaged more and more in faith conversations. We will post one each day from March 1–April 16.

You can follow the series beginning TODAY on:

Instagram

Pinterest

Facebook

Twitter

I am encouraging my staff to do the below and ask you to consider doing the same:

Spend 20 minutes each day reflecting on the verse and application. Find someone you can walk this journey with and each day touch base by phone, text, email, in person, whatever to talk about what God is showing you that day. Commit to pray for 3 people who don’t know Jesus throughout this Easter season and continue to ask God to give you ways to show & share His love with each one. If you are in a church or organizational leadership position, encourage your church, staff, and small groups to take this 40-day journey with you.

And we’d love to hear how you are using it. Email us at bgce[@]wheaton[.]edu and give us your thoughts.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.