Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > February
Feb 21, 2017
evangelism, podcast

Introducing the New BGCE Gospel Life Podcast

A new short podcast to help you show and share the love of Jesus each week. |
Ed Stetzer
Introducing the New BGCE Gospel Life Podcast

It’s hard to believe it’s been over seven months since I officially took the role of Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism at Wheaton College. It’s been a fun journey so far with some great (and creative) people. One of the reasons I came to the Center was because I wanted to spend more time focusing on evangelism and training the Church to show and share the love of Jesus more often and more effectively today.

At the Center, we are building out initiatives and launching institutes. We are also creating lots of helpful resources to equip Christians today to share their faith, moving them beyond apathy or fear and into our call as followers of Christ.

Last week, we launched our latest resource: the Gospel Life Podcast. Gospel Life is our multimedia brand of resources we have created, which includes a blog, a YouTube channel, and now a podcast.

We launched the podcast to help you start your week thinking about ways to engage those around you with the good news of the gospel. The podcasts are short—less than two minutes. But our hope is that what you hear would give you more courage to start engaging people with the gospel.

Research has shown that 79% of unchurched people said that they would engage in a faith conversation if their Christian friends asked. That’s great news. What isn’t so great is that only 30% of Christians have actually shared with an unchurched people how to become a Christian.

Our world is longing for something that will fill their hearts. We are the message-bearers. Our prayer is that this podcast would encourage and equip you to show and share the love of Jesus in new and creative ways.

Episode One | Why is Gospel Witness Important?

Join Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, as he discusses the reality of where we are without Jesus, the importance of gospel witness, and our role in pointing others to Jesus.

Episode Two | Are You Praying for Gospel Conversations?

John C. Richards, managing director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, discusses the importance of praying for gospel conversations. Once we start praying, God will begin to open doors, and it will astonish us what He will then do. So if you aren’t, start praying this week that God would lead you to the people He wants you to engage with the good news of Jesus.

Subscribe to the Gospel Life podcast on iTunes.
Follow the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.
The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:February 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Theology for Life (Ep. 12): Rhetoric and Preaching the Gospel

Theology for Life (Ep. 12): Rhetoric and Preaching the Gospel

Dr. Theon Hill is Assistant Professor of Communication at Wheaton College.
Ed Stetzer
Missions Sunday: Are You Ready to Change?

Missions Sunday: Are You Ready to Change?

Church in California supports more than 90 missionary families.
Liz Gold
When Evangelism Really Isn’t That Hard

When Evangelism Really Isn’t That Hard

Director of the BGCE Evangelism Initiative offers a guide on where we begin.
Dr. Jerry Root
Exposing the Truth about Honor and Shame

Exposing the Truth about Honor and Shame

The Four Dimensions Christians Must Understand
Jackson Wu and Jayson Georges

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue March 2017
March
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Introducing the New BGCE Gospel Life Podcast
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.