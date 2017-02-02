Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > February
Feb 2, 2017
theology, podcast

Theology for Life (Ep. 9): False Intimacy: A Discussion on Pornography, the Brain, and Our Faith

Dr. William Struthers is Professor of Psychology at Wheaton College. |
Ed Stetzer
Theology for Life (Ep. 9): False Intimacy: A Discussion on Pornography, the Brain, and Our Faith
denisovd

What do we understand about addiction, and what do we have wrong about addiction? One of the hallmarks of addiction, according to Dr. William Struthers, is that you’re craving something that doesn’t give you what you need, and you’ve lost your ability to make your own decisions. There is, however, a difference between dependency and addiction; we can be dependent on something, but not addicted to it.

There’s a generation coming up, says Struthers, who’ve come of age with the Internet in their homes and have a dependency to pornography—it’s a self-medication. If we use a medical model, the young people today have almost an inoculation to pornography, it’s like a dead sexuality. They get little bits of it and it makes it difficult to enjoy true, embodied sexuality.

How does pornography serve as a contrast to God’s intent for sexuality? We’ve taken sex and intimacy and made them synonymous with a very specific kind of emotional and physical experience, says Struthers. But sexuality, instead, plays itself out in a lot of different ways across the human experience. We need to change the conversation and instead start to ask the question about what it means to be a sister or a brother.

Struthers says that for many people, we can’t conceptualize sexuality without it having an erotic component to it. But the goal, he says, is not to keep ourselves immune to all things of sexuality; we want, for example, to appreciate the beauty in others, in our husbands or our wives.

We need to step back, instead, and take a serious look at the issue of sin and purity. Although our children, for example, may be inexperienced, they are not pure, Struthers explains. We need to help our children learn how to honor and handle questions they may have.

How then do we honor other people when it comes to sexuality? It begins with seeing them beyond this one level of arousal. More often than not, Struthers says, the problem with pornography is not that it causes people to do more inappropriate things, but that it causes them to think about doing things that are inappropriate. We need to redevelop a theology of beauty that works beyond the way we commonly think of sexuality.

How then do we make wise choices towards a greater sense of holiness and acknowledging the Imago Dei in others? It comes back to rightly reading scripture, Struthers says, and surrounding ourselves with those who will help us better understand how to view others through God’s eyes. Too often, we live in isolation, which is where pornography thrives. Ultimately, we must be wise about our choices and the situations we place ourselves in as well.

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
You can subscribe to Theology for Life on iTunes and Google Play.
Follow the podcast on Twitter.
Follow Ed on Twitter.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Lynn Cohick is Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:February 2, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

We Won't Know Until We Get to Heaven: A Snapshot of By The Hand Ministry

We Won't Know Until We Get to Heaven: A Snapshot of By The Hand Ministry

Faith-based after-school program takes kids from inner-city Chicago by the hand.
Donnita Travis
Searching for Gorsuch: For Many Evangelicals "It's the Supreme Court, Stupid"

Searching for Gorsuch: For Many Evangelicals "It's the Supreme Court, Stupid"

Many Evangelicals voted for Trump for the Supreme Court, so let's stop painting them with every other brush
Ed Stetzer
Management or Multiplication?

Management or Multiplication?

Plan time to work ON the ministry, not just IN the ministry.
Shawn Lovejoy
What is Biblical Preaching? The Messenger and the Message

What is Biblical Preaching? The Messenger and the Message

an ongoing series on biblical preaching
Eric Geiger

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue January/February 2017
January/February
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Theology for Life (Ep. 9): False Intimacy: A Discussion on ...
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.