How to Have Comfortable Conversations about God

gospel, evangelism

“And I pray that the sharing of your faith may promote the knowledge of all the good that is ours in Christ” (Phile. 1:6, RSV). We get to help people who are yet to know Christ to discover all the good that is ours in Christ. In short, we want to help people understand why it is so good to know Him.

Eternal life aside, there are many compelling reasons to be in a relationship with God now, in this life. He never meant that we should go through this life without Him.

Most non-believers wonder why it matters to us that we have this faith in God. What does it do for us? These are very practical and important questions.

Do we have an answer for them?

Each of us has a very personal relationship with God. Yes, God is who He is and never changes. Yet, He relates to us as individuals. Each believer has his or her own experience with God, what we’ve come to know to be true of God.

This is what we can tell non-believers!

One believer might say to a person yet to know Jesus that, “I know that God hears me when I talk to Him, because I see Him answer my prayers all the time.”

Another might say, “When I’m in really confusing situations, and I don’t know what to do, and I don’t know how to approach it, then I go to the Bible. God speaks to me and He gives me exactly the answer I need.”

Another might say, “I know God is real because He freed me from this addiction and gave me a whole new perspective on life.”

When I’ve been at really pivotal decision points in my life, I’ve seen God give amazing clarity and guidance in what I should do. If the other person asks questions, then I have specific examples and evidences to share! This is an authentic, personal message that God has built into our lives.

I suggest we all take some time with God and think through our lives, moments when we saw God act in our lives in a significant ways, oments when we saw God as very real and what we learned to be true about God. See if you can list three things you are certain are true about God, because you’ve seen Him reveal those to you.

You are now equipped with a genuine life message that can be useful in conversations.

Let me give you an example. I was on a flight, again wanting to work or relax and reviewing that with God. Two minutes later, the woman next to me pulled out a huge hard-bound book of horoscopes. The woman put the book in my lap and asked, “Which one are you?”

I said, “Well, I’m cancer.” She flipped to that page and soon we were reading through the descriptions. I’m said, “Ok, yes, this fits. This too. Not this so much. Oh gee, not this one at all…” We worked our way through the entire page.

And then I turned to her and said,

“You know, here's the thing. Some of this fits and some doesn't. But when it comes to my life, I want something I can fully count on, all the time. God knows me completely, because He created me. He knows everything that's true about me. And even better, He offers to guide me in life. He offers to guide anyone who will begin a relationship with Him. AND he's fully reliable. He gives insights and wisdom for some major areas of our lives. I’m wondering if anyone has ever shared with you how you could know God like that?”

God has built a message into our lives. Take some time and write down three things you’ve come to know about God.

Your testimony of how you came to Christ might also be valuable, but learn to say it in 15 or 20 seconds.

Someone asked me what prompted me to build a website about God. I answered,

“I was an atheist, but became friends with someone who sincerely believed in God. For a year and a half, I asked her questions. The evidence for God eventually outweighed the evidence against God. I asked Him into my life and he changed my life.”

Write it out. Shoot for four sentences tops. Learn to say it briefly.

Then, see what conversations God starts. God will bring people to you.