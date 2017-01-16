A New Q&A on Facebook: Join Me Each Tuesday at Noon CST

Q&A, Facebook Live

I love technology. At any given time, I always have access to my cell or my laptop. All of the cool features help keep me to stay organized and allow me to do more and do it well. But if I’m honest, one of the main reasons I love technology is that is helps me develop, sustain, and grow relationships with people from all over. It gives me touchpoints with people at moments when, 10 or 20 years ago, that would not have been possible.

I am always looking for new and creative ways to use technology to equip and encourage others in their walk with Jesus and in their mission to show and share Him with our broken and hurting world. At the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, for example, we will be launching weekly podcast shorts and hour-long webinars in the coming months. We will be delving deeper in creating videos to equip you in your mission and online resources for leaders and lay Christians.

One of the things I began with the start of this new year is hosting Facebook Live Q&As on my Facebook page on Tuesdays at 12:00 pm CST. If you are a church, ministry, denominational, or organizational leader (or just interesting in listening in and asking some questions), I invite you to make this a regular part of your week. We cover topics related to church leadership, culture, church planting, evangelism, and more.

This coming Tuesday I want you to join me as I answer questions related to our witness. What challenges do church leaders have as we seek to mobilize our churches in evangelism and witness? How do we deal with these challenges? What’s really preventing our people from sharing their faith?

I’d love to have you join me and chime in with your questions and comments! Just head over to my Facebook page tomorrow at 12:00 pm CST, and every Tuesday, for some good Q&A around critical issues today!