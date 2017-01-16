Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > January
Jan 16, 2017
Q&A, Facebook Live

A New Q&A on Facebook: Join Me Each Tuesday at Noon CST

www.Facebook.com/EdStetzer |
Ed Stetzer
A New Q&A on Facebook: Join Me Each Tuesday at Noon CST

I love technology. At any given time, I always have access to my cell or my laptop. All of the cool features help keep me to stay organized and allow me to do more and do it well. But if I’m honest, one of the main reasons I love technology is that is helps me develop, sustain, and grow relationships with people from all over. It gives me touchpoints with people at moments when, 10 or 20 years ago, that would not have been possible.

I am always looking for new and creative ways to use technology to equip and encourage others in their walk with Jesus and in their mission to show and share Him with our broken and hurting world. At the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, for example, we will be launching weekly podcast shorts and hour-long webinars in the coming months. We will be delving deeper in creating videos to equip you in your mission and online resources for leaders and lay Christians.

One of the things I began with the start of this new year is hosting Facebook Live Q&As on my Facebook page on Tuesdays at 12:00 pm CST. If you are a church, ministry, denominational, or organizational leader (or just interesting in listening in and asking some questions), I invite you to make this a regular part of your week. We cover topics related to church leadership, culture, church planting, evangelism, and more.

This coming Tuesday I want you to join me as I answer questions related to our witness. What challenges do church leaders have as we seek to mobilize our churches in evangelism and witness? How do we deal with these challenges? What’s really preventing our people from sharing their faith?

I’d love to have you join me and chime in with your questions and comments! Just head over to my Facebook page tomorrow at 12:00 pm CST, and every Tuesday, for some good Q&A around critical issues today!

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:January 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

November 8th Is Long Gone, So Where do Christians Find Themselves?

November 8th Is Long Gone, So Where do Christians Find Themselves?

God doesn’t love countries. He loves people.
Ed Stetzer
Repealing Obamacare without a Replacement: How It May Hurt Small Church Pastors and Church Planters Near You

Repealing Obamacare without a Replacement: How It May Hurt Small Church Pastors and Church Planters Near You

ACA repeal/replace has a lot of implications.
Ed Stetzer
Rebuilding Our Witness (Part 2): Developing an Understanding of the Connection of Love & Evangelism in Light of Our New Political Climate

Rebuilding Our Witness (Part 2): Developing an Understanding of the Connection of Love & Evangelism in Light of Our New Political Climate

A Christian worldview embraces two things: the Great Commandment and the Great Commission
Ed Stetzer and Laurie Nichols
Christians in Film: Why I'm Going to See The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

Christians in Film: Why I'm Going to See The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

Some thoughts on Christian movies... and some hope...
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue January/February 2017
January/February
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
A New Q&A on Facebook: Join Me Each Tuesday at Noon CST
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.