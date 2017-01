Saturday is for Seminars - Fractured, The Church and Mental Illness, One Night Centered on God

conferences, events, speaking

Fractured – Tuesday, January 24 – Wheaton, IL

This past election season revealed some deep divides, and deeper wounds, among Christians. The way many Christians and Evangelicals have responded both in words and deeds throughout the election season has left many wondering how we can rebuild our testimony, witness, and walk in the world. Or can we? Join us for a critical discussion on the political, cultural, and social fall-out of this past election season and how we can begin to rediscover what it means for the Church to be the Church. The panel discussion will be followed by a time of Q&A.

The Church and Mental Illness – Tuesday, January 24

This Webinar will enhance participants’ knowledge of the state of the Church’s understanding and engagement in mental health issues. The focus will be on research done on three samples. First, a quantitative phone survey of 1,000 Protestant pastors, analyzing their views of mental illness and their (and their churches’) engagement and responses to such issues. Second, a sample of those who self-identify as having a diagnosed mental illness. And third, a sample of the family members of those diagnosed with a mental illness. By analyzing the responses and looking at best practices, participants will be better informed about congregational care, perceptions of the community, and options for partnerships with local mental health professionals.

One Night Centered on God – Friday, March 17 – Wheaton, IL

Christ-honoring worship and music from Keith and Kristyn Getty, as well as from Jon Guerra. Inspiring Bible messages from Philip Ryken, Bryan Loritts, Ed Stetzer, Ajith Fernando, and Josh Moody. On March 17, come renew your life by centering yourself on God: grace alone, Christ alone, faith alone, Scripture alone, to God be the glory alone. This will, we believe, be an extraordinary time of centering our lives joyfully and dynamically upon the person of God.

