Jan 12, 2017
Theology for Life (Ep. 6): What’s Really Going On in the Book of Philippians, and What Can We Learn about God and Ourselves?

It is God who works in you to will and to act in order to fulfill his good purpose. |
Ed Stetzer
In this week's episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and I discuss Philippians 2 and the themes within: joy, unity, partnership, etc.

What does it mean to work out our own salvation with fear and trembling? What does it means that we participate in Christ’s suffering? What role does a community play in our own salvation? What is God’s role in all of this?

The word ‘salvation’ is critical as we look at Philippians and, often, people may see this through just one lens. But what does it really mean, and how do we ‘work it out’?

Lynn and I discuss the importance of God’s role in our salvation, our role in spiritual growth, and how God’s power is the foundation of our work. If we are embodied creatures and can work in God’s strength, what does this mean as we shine like lights in the world, reflecting the glory of God?

Also, this past Sunday I preached on Philippians 2:5–8 at Moody Church. You can watch/listen to Knowing Jesus: The Great Humbling here.

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

