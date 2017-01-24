Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

2017 > January
Jan 24, 2017
theology, podcast

Theology for Life (Ep. 8): The Kingdom of God

Dr. Nick Perrin, Dean of the Graduate School at Wheaton College, joins the conversation. |
Ed Stetzer
Theology for Life (Ep. 8): The Kingdom of God
denisovd

What is the Kingdom of God, and how does it relate to the Church? How has systematic categories hindered our understanding of the Kingdom of God? Instead, perhaps it is time to take a storied nature to scripture.

Rather than talking about the Kingdom of God as something abstract and something out there, it is important to start with Jesus and take a Christological look at the concept.

What does it mean that the Kingdom of God is a ‘worshipping reality’? Jesus, in fact, is calling us as worshippers both towards God and in a covenantal reality with those around us.

What does the Kingdom of God looks like as we seek to live as disciples? And how do we live it out? We must look at human flourishing as it relates to God and others.

Additionally, what are the different elements of the kingdom that people typically think about, and how does understanding the kingdom better help us to live out our calling as disciples? And what falls into the category of ‘kingdom work’ anyway? If the kingdom is going to start anywhere, it starts in the worshipping people of God, Perrin concludes. God has put us down as His image to mark out His kingdom. Kingdom work ultimately means following God in the work He has called us to do.

Where is the proclamation of the gospel present in kingdom work, and why does it matter? Perrin says that if we look historically, proclamation has always been vital, and should continue to be. But our actions must also follow. Perrin says that what we need today is an emphasis on prayer, proclamation, and perseverance as we work towards the Kingdom of God.

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:January 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Christianity Today
