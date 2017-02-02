children, inner city, evangelism

We Won't Know Until We Get to Heaven: A Snapshot of By The Hand Ministry

Now that I am serving as the Interim Teaching Pastor at Moody Church , I’ve been learning about their ministries and wanted to share a bit about them with you. The By the Hand Club for Kids was launched out of Moody Church, but now is in lots of other places. Let me have Donnita tell you their story.

It was bitterly cold, typical for Chicago during the December holidays. It was also Christmas in the City, when By The Hand takes kids into downtown Chicago to see the Christmas lights, shop at the flagship Old Navy store, and eat at a nearby McDonald’s.

As the children bustled into the store, I stood on the first floor, far enough from the entrance to escape the cold snap of swirling wind with each turn of the revolving door. Familiar faces of kids, parents, staff, and volunteers from By The Hand formed a parade of bright smiles and big hellos, full of holiday cheer.

I was on the lookout for Lavonshay—a former student with whom we’d lost touch for about ten years. Lavonshay had contacted me during the early fall and said he wanted to do something with his life. That’s code for wanting to make some changes. Since then, I’d seen the 22-year-old several times. He came to the club and, after talking for a while, we decided that Year Up would be a good next step for him. There were limited spots available, but if accepted into the program, Lavonshay could complete a one-year IT training program and be among the 85 percent of its participants who landed a living wage job at completion. He applied and was accepted!

Lavonshay and I were meeting on this frigid night because he had called earlier in the day to say he didn’t have a winter coat. While we have coats at By The Hand, they are for younger children—not a 22-year-old.

It wasn’t long before Lavonshay walked into Old Navy and greeted me with a warm smile—and a big hug. We dashed off to the men’s coat section and within 15 minutes picked out exactly what he needed for the cold winter and his exciting new opportunity.

Shopping with Lavonshay brought back many memories of when he was one of our first students. As a Christ-centered after-school program, By The Hand began in 2001 with 16 students in Cabrini-Green, including Lavonshay. Today, we serve nearly 1,300 children in four under-resourced neighborhoods in Chicago.

Our vision is to help children who live in high-risk, inner-city neighborhoods have abundant life. We do this through accomplishing our mission—literally and figuratively taking kids by the hand and walking alongside them, from the time they enroll in our program all the way through college.

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly,” says John 10:10, our theme verse. As our kids experience divine and human love, their demeanor improves—along with their grades. Many of them accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Nearly all graduate from high school and enroll in college. While the transformation can be immediate, it’s not always.

It wasn’t for Lavonshay. Around seventh grade, he stopped coming to the club and began hanging out with gangbangers and drug dealers. I would sometimes see him when I was visiting other children’s homes in his neighborhood. He was always respectful, friendly, and even protective of me—but what he was doing was obvious.

So I was encouraged to see Lavonshay again on that cold December night, sensing that he was again on the right path.

Then, on January 6, 2013, CBS Chicago News reported that “One person is dead, another is hospitalized after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The medical examiner says 22-year-old Lavonshay Cooper of Chicago’s West Humboldt Park neighborhood died as a result of his injuries. Investigators say he was riding in the rear driver side of the vehicle. A second man, who was riding in the back passenger side, was treated and released at Stroger Hospital.”

I couldn’t believe it. Lavonshay dead? I just saw him. I believe he sincerely wanted to make a change. He worked hard to get into the Year Up program and was excited.

Lavonshay’s death is a reminder that tomorrow is not guaranteed. This is especially true in a city that had 762 murders in 2016—Chicago’s deadliest year in nearly two decades.

That’s why By The Hand gives every child a Bible and makes a point of sharing the gospel the first and every day a child attends the club.

That’s why I always try to talk about Jesus in every conversation I have with a child, just in case we don’t see the child again.

As a young man, Lavonshay heard the gospel at By The Hand and I am pretty sure even prayed to receive Christ in his life. Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” Perhaps I saw this in Lavonshay during his last few months of life.

Which is encouragement to us all even during these dark times in Chicago. We won’t know until we get to heaven the fruit of our labor here on earth. What we do know is that clearly God wants us to keep sharing the gospel and training up our children in the way of the Lord, trusting that they will have abundant and eternal life.