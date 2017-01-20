Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > January
Jan 20, 2017
humor, church signs, politics

Weekend Edition - January 20, 2017

Rural churches, same-sex marriage, ICYMI, and church signs |
Ed Stetzer
Weekend Edition - January 20, 2017
unsplash
How Can Members of Rural Churches Engage Culture? – Jay Sanders
Some of what I know about the Great Commission I learned in a classroom. Some of it was taught to me by a county coroner. And a guy who works at a funeral home. And a retired teacher.
What’s Really Going On with Evangelicals and Same-Sex MarriageTrevin Wax
The biggest debate in evangelical circles these days is not over same-sex marriage. It’s whether or not male-female marriage is a “core commitment” or an issue we can “agree to disagree” on. And more and more institutions and organizations are making it clear that marriage is the first, not the second.
The Winnowing of ChristianityRod Dreher
We talked for a bit about why it is that Evangelicals, who lack the ecclesial structure of Catholicism and Orthodoxy, have an easier time than the rest of us do holding to the orthodox biblical position on contentious moral issues of our time. Nevertheless, Evangelicalism is undergoing a similar winnowing over the issue of how to respond to homosexuality.
The Grace of Church DisciplineMark Galli
The response was not surprising. Some called it a “purge”; others a “witch hunt.” In October, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship (IVCF) told its 1,300 staff members that they are expected to abide by the organization’s theological commitments—in particular those on human sexuality. If a staff member disagrees with IVCF’s views (which are traditionally orthodox), they are expected to resign.

We have a different name for IVCF’s action: discipleship.

Previously on The Exchange

Retraining Our Minds on the Things of Christ: Thoughts as We Draw Closer to Inauguration Day
Four Questions to Ask Ourselves as We Adjust to a New Political Reality

November 8th Is Long Gone, So Where do Christians Find Themselves?
God doesn’t love countries. He loves people.

Repealing Obamacare without a Replacement: How It May Hurt Small Church Pastors and Church Planters Near You
ACA repeal/replace has a lot of implications.

Rebuilding Our Witness
A Christian worldview embraces two things: the Great Commandment and the Great Commission.
1. Why It's Time to Take a Second Look at Our Christian Worldview in Light of Our New Political Climate
2. Developing an Understanding of the Connection of Love & Evangelism in Light of Our New Political Climate

Towards Missional Effectiveness
1. An Introduction
2. The Message of God’s Mission
3. The Movements of God’s Mission
4. The Mark of Missional Community
5. The Mark of Sentness
6. The Mark of Multiplication
7. Analogizing and Applying Missional Effectiveness

Church Signs

but fist bumps are preferred by germaphobes 4 to 1

#ExchangeCaptionContest

Thanks to friends of the blog, including Mitch and Todd, for this week’s church signs. As always, you can tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:January 20, 2017 at 9:00 am

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Dying to Self and Living for Christ

Dying to Self and Living for Christ

Why We Must Surrender and Sacrifice Daily in Order to Know Jesus More
Hannah Gronowski
Retraining Our Minds on the Things of Christ: Thoughts as We Draw Closer to Inauguration Day

Retraining Our Minds on the Things of Christ: Thoughts as We Draw Closer to Inauguration Day

Four Questions to Ask Ourselves as We Adjust to a New Political Reality
Ed Stetzer
Theology for Life (Ep. 7): A Discussion on Judaism, the Ancient World, and Grace

Theology for Life (Ep. 7): A Discussion on Judaism, the Ancient World, and Grace

For by grace you have been saved through faith.
Ed Stetzer
Ten Reasons Every Church-Planting Team Needs a Worship Leader

Ten Reasons Every Church-Planting Team Needs a Worship Leader

Worship is warfare.
Dave Hall

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue January/February 2017
January/February
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Weekend Edition - January 20, 2017
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.