Jul 17, 2017
evangelism, podcast

The BGC Gospel Life Podcast (Ep. 22)

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |
Ed Stetzer
Episode Twenty-Two | Are You Prepared for a Gospel Conversation?

Laurie Nichols, Director of Communications at the Billy Graham Center, shares about a recent gospel conversation and what she learned about the importance of being prepared. Without the armor of God’s word in our hearts and minds, we likely don’t have the full toolkit necessary for when the hard questions arise in a conversation. This week, prepare yourself for evangelism opportunities by immersing yourself in God’s word.

Episode Twenty-One | What Does Research Say about Our Prayers and Our Actions?

Ed Stetzer, Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, discusses the correlation between prayer and action. Research has shown that many people pray that they would see others come to faith, but fewer are actually mobilized to put their prayers into action in seeing lives changed for Christ. Will your actions match your prayers? Our prayer is that this week they will.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:July 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm

