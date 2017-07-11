Theology for Life, Episode 27
Christology, Creation, and the Gospel of John
On this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn talk with Carlos Sosa Siliezer about the Gospel of John and some of the themes therein, including Christology, eternal life, and the sending of His disciples. They also discuss authorship and readership as well as the similarity between the books of Paul and the Gospel of John.
Dr. Carlos Sosa Siliezar is Visiting Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.
Dr. Lynn Cohick is Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.
Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
