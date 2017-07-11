Jump directly to the content
Jul 11, 2017
theology, podcast

Theology for Life, Episode 27

The study of God begins with two questions: Who is this God? and How does knowing Him more affect how I live? |
Ed Stetzer
Theology for Life, Episode 27

Christology, Creation, and the Gospel of John

On this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn talk with Carlos Sosa Siliezer about the Gospel of John and some of the themes therein, including Christology, eternal life, and the sending of His disciples. They also discuss authorship and readership as well as the similarity between the books of Paul and the Gospel of John.

26) The Grand Story of God and Our Place in It
25) The Promises and Perils of Power
24) The Exclusive Claim of Christ
23) Does Jesus Vote Republican or Democrat?
22) Art, Law, and the Gospel
21) The Doctrine of Scripture, Translations, and Why It’s Important
20) The Old Testament, Immigration, and Our Love of the Other
19) The Book of Hebrews and Hard Passages for Christians
18) Augustine, the Protestant Reformation, and Why They Are Important Today
17) What’s Love Got to Do with It? Love, Marriage, and the Christian Faith
16) Deuteronomy and Our Understanding of God

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Dr. Carlos Sosa Siliezar is Visiting Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:July 11, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Literacy, Orality, and the Web (Part One)

What oral communication can accomplish in Bible translation projects that print communication alone cannot
Gilles Gravelle
The BGC Gospel Life Podcast (Ep. 21)

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus.
Ed Stetzer
Race and Ethnicity

The local church is unrivaled in its potential to bring about meaningful transformation.
Michael Lee
Introducing the Director of the New Send Institute

New institute is a partnership between the Billy Graham Center and the North American Mission Board.
Ed Stetzer and Daniel Yang

