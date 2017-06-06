Theology for Life, Episode 25

theology, podcast

On this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn talk with Margaret Diddams about what authentic, biblical leadership should look like. Power starts with an understanding of the ability to transform something. Every person has the ability to transform their world. And every leader is also a follower. Diddams talks about power that is ‘seat power,’ which comes from the role we hold. This type of power can manifest itself more as ‘lording over’ power instead of persuasive leadership.

What are the positive aspects of power, and how can it go sour? A good leader, says Diddams, is someone who is both cranky about what they see as the status quo, yet hopeful that he or she can work with others to enact change. A good leader has to create space for others to speak into things. It is vital for leaders to see that they are part of a team working towards something bigger.

Dr. Margaret Diddams is Provost of Wheaton College.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.