Jun 3, 2017
SUNDRY, ASSORTED, DISPARATE, DIVERGENT

Weekend Edition - June 3, 2017—Most Read Posts and Church Signs!

Ed Stetzer
10. Searching for Gorsuch: For Many Evangelicals "It's the Supreme Court, Stupid”

9. Exposing the Truth about Honor and Shame

8. Marriage, Divorce, and the Church: What do the stats say, and can marriage be happy?

7. What is the Gospel? A Look at 1 Corinthians 15:3-4

6. The Resurrection of Gavin Stone: My Review

5. Differences in the Gospels, A Closer Look

4. What Does it Mean to Have an Abundant Life? Some Thoughts on Prosperity

3. Hank Hanegraaff's Switch to Eastern Orthodoxy, Why People Make Such Changes, and Four Ways Evangelicals Might Respond

2. Facts Are Our Friends: Why Sharing Fake News Makes Us Look Stupid and Harms Our Witness

1. Dear Fellow Christians: It's Time to Speak Up for Refugees

Thanks to friends of the blog for this week’s church signs. As always, you can tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer (and/or @stetzerblog).

Posted:June 3, 2017 at 11:00 am

