The BGCE Gospel Life Podcast (Ep. 4)

Episode Four | How Does an Introvert Do Evangelism?

Today, Karen Swanson, director of the Institute for Prison Ministries at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, shares, from an introvert’s point of view, what it’s like to be a witness for Christ in the world. With nearly half of the population being introverted, how can we best utilize all our gifts to show & share the love of Jesus in our broken and hurting world? Karen has some tips.

Christina Walker, associate director of academic programs at the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, talks about how people experience love differently and why our evangelism must take that into account. How can we best love each individual person we encounter this week? We show and share the love of Jesus best when we move past a one-size-fits-all strategy.

Episode Two | Are You Praying for Gospel Conversations?

John Richards, managing director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, discusses the importance of praying for gospel conversations. Once we start praying, God will begin to open doors, and it will astonish us what He will then do. So if you aren’t, start praying this week that God would lead you to the people He wants you to engage with the good news of Jesus.

Episode One | Why is Gospel Witness Important?

Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, discusses the reality of where we are without Jesus, the importance of gospel witness, and our role in pointing others to Jesus.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.