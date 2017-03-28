Jump directly to the content

Mar 28, 2017
theology, podcast

What’s Love Got to Do with It? Love, Marriage, and the Gospel

Dr. David Van Dyke joins Drs Cohick and Stetzer for the latest Theology for Life podcast.
Ed Stetzer
What is love, and how is it reflected in our lives? How do we have a love stance that is based in action instead of emotion? What is our culture teaching our kids today about love and objectification?

What about marriage and the role of love? According to Van Dyke, love is connected to God and goes deeper than our emotions. We must always be asking, “What’s bigger than ourselves in all of this?”

How can we help our kids see something different about love than what our culture is teaching us? Van Dyke said first we must model what love is to others and how we handle perceived threats and how we move past those.

What does it look like to be angry and still love, or to be wounded and love despite it? According to Van Dyke, some of the strongest bonds of love are built in the repair stage, after we’ve experienced strong emotion.

For many in the Church, we idolize marriage. How is the Church to handle marriage today, and our views of it? How do churches need to uphold the sacredness of marriage, and what repairs need to be done?

What about hope? Van Dyke said that he loves hearing the hope in middle schoolers because as they experience chaos, they are primed for change. They are open to change, which can lead to doing relationships in new ways.

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Dr. David Van Dyke is Director if the Marriage and Family Therapy Program and Associate Professor of Marriage and Family Therapy at Wheaton College.

Lynn Cohick is Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

