Evangelism and Movements: July CPLF Gathering

evangelism, church planting, CPLF

For the past few years we have hosted a gathering of denomination and network church planting leaders from across North America to consider process and practices of church planting. We call this group the Church Planting Leadership Fellowship, and it’s a partnership between Wheaton College’s Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, NewChurches.com, and LifeWay Research.

This is a growing peer group, specifically focused on those who are leading church planting efforts in their denomination and/or network. It regularly features leaders who represent around 75% of all North American evangelical church planting in a given year.

In the past we have featured speakers like Tim Keller, Rick Warren, Linda Stanley, Neil Cole, Dhati Lewis, Leonce Crump, Derwin Gray, and many, many others. What makes this gathering so special, though, is not just the learning we get (though it’s pretty spectacular), but the opportunity for peers to sit down and learn from each other.

Our next gathering will be focused on Evangelism and Movements. In fact, this is one of the reasons Daniel Im and I recently wrote 1,000 Churches: How Past Movements Did It—And How Your Church Can, Too.

During this gathering – on July 25 & 26 in Wheaton, Illinois – we will discuss what it takes for your denomination or network to increase its evangelism efforts and create a movemental culture for planting and multiplication.

Here’s the lineup for this year:

Mark Jobe – A Multiplication Strategy that Leverages Multisite as Church Planting

Dave Ferguson – Leading a Reproducing Movement

Sam Metcalf – Apostolic Movements

Michelle Sanchez – Multiethnic Evangelism and the Strengths of the Evangelical Covenant Church

Scott McConnell and Rick Richardson – Unchurched Evangelism Research

Ed Stetzer – 1,000 Churches: How Past Movements Did It—And How Your Church Can, Too

I want to invite you to join us there! If you help lead church planting at a denomination, network, judicatory, state convention, or other level, this is a gathering for you.

I believe so strongly in what we are doing through CPLF that I am convinced that this is the foremost gathering of church planting leaders in the country—it's not for planters and it's not about how to plant a church. It's about leading church planting.

If you are involved in church planting, on the level of leading a denomination or network's church planting emphasis, we would love for you to consider becoming a part of CPLF. Our team will gladly get an application to you so that you can become part of our learning community. If you are interested in joining, visit newchurches.com/CPLF to fill out an application form.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.