Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > May
May 9, 2017
church planting

SEND Institute: A New Learning Community for Church Planting

The Billy Graham Center partners with the North American Mission Board. |
Ed Stetzer
SEND Institute: A New Learning Community for Church Planting
Image: pexels

For nearly 40 years the Billy Graham Center (BGC) at Wheaton College has served as a hub of mission and evangelism training and inspiration. Rev. Billy Graham sought to develop a Center for strategic planning, inspiration, and preparation of leaders to fuel the evangelism mission of the Church in the world.

Today, the BGC uniquely blends practical missions with academic rigor to empower Christian leaders in nearly every sector of society to lead with the gospel in all they do. In addition to recently launching the Evangelism Leaders Fellowship (ELF) for denominational and network missions leaders and the Rural Matters Institute for pastors and leaders serving in rural settings, the BGC is partnering to launch the SEND Institute, a think-tank on church planting.

Needless to say, I’ve cared about church planting for a long time. But, over time, roles change. I’ve planted churches, and I’m thankful for that, but now I think we need a place for church planting thought leadership, serving all kinds of gospel-focused groups, to help church planting move to a new level of effectiveness in mission.

When I transitioned to my role as the Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center last year, one of the first meetings I had was with Kevin Ezell and Jeff Christopherson of the North American Mission Board (NAMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention.

NAMB has recently retooled and refocused on church planting. They have, in my view, put a much needed greater focus on church planting, and decided to be the best-in-class in what they do—primarily church planting now.

And they have done that. In my view, NAMB is now leading the way in North American church planting.

So I flew down to see Kevin and Jeff and told them that I’d like them to share what they are learning, and help connect others to do the same.

Doing it at Wheaton gives us a connection with a wonderful array of evangelical denominations and leaders.

So together we are launching the SEND Institute. Jeff (their VP) and I will serve as co-executive directors, and we will gather a group of evangelical leaders to partner with us to share what we are all learning from one another.

The SEND Institute is a partnership between the NAMB and the BGC for mutual learning, collaborative thinking, and more. Together with the Church Planting Leadership Fellowship (CPLF), we will continue to gather leaders, but now we will also do so in ways that we learn from one another, provoke one another to love and good deeds, and see the gospel proclaimed through more and better church plants.

Jeff and I plan for the SEND Institute to become a hub of the best thinking, research, and idea exchanges leading to more effective church planting and evangelism. The SEND Institute will host learning symposiums both in Alpharetta, GA, where NAMB is located, and at Wheaton College.

Jeff and I will collaborate on recruiting and hiring a Director of the SEND Institute. This person will work out of the offices at the Billy Graham Center on Wheaton College’s campus. To learn more about the position, email bgce[@]wheaton[.]edu. Use the same email if you’d like to be a part of the learning communities we are helping to create.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:May 9, 2017 at 7:00 am

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

My Stance on Refugees and Immigration, and How They Intersect with Christianity

My Stance on Refugees and Immigration, and How They Intersect with Christianity

I answer some frequently asked questions.
Ed Stetzer
The “E” Word: Why Many Avoid It, and How We Can Reimagine It

The “E” Word: Why Many Avoid It, and How We Can Reimagine It

Part Two in a new series.
Ed Stetzer
“Super Christians” Are Overrated

“Super Christians” Are Overrated

Somewhere along the line, many Christians have come to believe that it’s not their responsibility to tell others about Christ.
Will Graham
Caring for Miami is the Miami-Dade Schools 2016-2017 District-Wide Exemplary Partner

Caring for Miami is the Miami-Dade Schools 2016-2017 District-Wide Exemplary Partner

Faith-based organization meets the physical needs of 1200 children each week.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue May 2017
May
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
SEND Institute: A New Learning Community for Church Planting
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.