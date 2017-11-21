Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > November
Nov 21, 2017
theology, podcast

Community Arts, Visual Artistry, and the Christian Faith

Leah Samuelson is Associate Lecturer of Art at Wheaton College. |
Ed Stetzer
Community Arts, Visual Artistry, and the Christian Faith

Community Arts, Visual Artistry, and the Christian Faith

In this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and Ed talk with Leah Samuelson about community art—what it means and how it benefits the community and those participating. How are relationships built while doing art? Samuelson shares that when you work shoulder-to-shoulder and solve small problems together, the application to broader life is incredible. You accomplish something together that matters to those who participate, which is a stepping stone to deep friendships.

Why should Christians be engaged in community art? There are, according to Samuelson, certain things that you can do in art that you can’t otherwise that help you in relationships.

When did we lose our passion for the arts, and how do we get it back? Samuelson explains that we may never have truly lost our passion, but that it’s ebbed and flowed throughout the centuries.

How do the arts bring out the biblical texts? Visual arts mix the material and the spiritual. We look at the the stories in the Bible through new eyes when we look at what others have created.

Samuelson discusses the mosaic that was recently created for the lobby of the Billy Graham Center to help us understand the important role of art in our theology.

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
You can subscribe to Theology for Life on iTunes and Google Play.
Follow the podcast on Twitter.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Leah Samuelson is Associate Lecturer of Art at Wheaton College. Trained in high-end commercial mural painting with a Chicago-based studio and also in poorer centers of urban areas with the Philadelphia-based arts-intervention and education group BuildaBridge, Samuelson now focuses on transformational pedagogy, socially engaged art curriculum development, and strategies of institutional collaboration through the arts. Projects currently in development use traditional byzantine mosaic techniques to engage powerful and well-served communities in explorations of restraint. Community art projects may involve political, economic, social, religious, and ecological spheres in grappling with what it means to be good to our neighbors and good to ourselves.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:November 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

One-on-One with Elmer Towns on His New Paraphrase “The Bible by Jesus”

One-on-One with Elmer Towns on His New Paraphrase “The Bible by Jesus”

An extended sermon in the words of the Savior
Ed Stetzer
Why was Jesus so effective at reaching messy people? [Gospel Life Podcast]

Why was Jesus so effective at reaching messy people? [Gospel Life Podcast]

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus.
Ed Stetzer
The Problem of Suicide: How is the Church Caring for those Impacted?

The Problem of Suicide: How is the Church Caring for those Impacted?

A church without the broken is a broken church.
Ed Stetzer
The African Diaspora (Part 2): What We Can Learn and Biblical Principles

The African Diaspora (Part 2): What We Can Learn and Biblical Principles

Immigrants can bless their home countries and their host countries
Dr. John Jusu

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue November 2017
November
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Community Arts, Visual Artistry, and the Christian Faith
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top