Equipped with Chris Brooks on Moody Radio

moody radio, guest host

Last week I had the privilege of once again guest hosting on Moody Radio. I sat in for “Equipped with Chris Brooks,” which airs Monday - Friday from 12:00 - 1:00 pm Central.

On Monday, November 6, my guest was Dr. Jamie Aten, founder and director of Wheaton College’s Humanitarian Disaster Institute (HDI).

Disasters and the Christian

What do you do when your world falls apart? Your disaster may come in hurricanes, fires, and floods, or it may be a medical crisis or a shattered relationship. Should Christians process the disasters of life differently than anyone else? Dr. Jamie Aten has made a living by helping people recover from human disasters and he’s known a few personal disasters as well. Along with guest host Ed Stetzer, he will come alongside the suffering with practical advice and real-world encouragement. Join us as we learn to navigate life’s storms together!

On Tuesday, November 7, my guest was Will Graham, evangelist and grandson of the Rev. Billy Graham.

Happy Birthday, Billy!

What do you do when a great man of God reaches his 99th birthday? You celebrate his life! That’s just what we will do on the next edition of Equipped when Rev. Billy Graham reaches this milestone. Billy’s grandson Will Graham shares family stories and the spiritual secrets that have marked the life and legacy of America’s greatest evangelist.

On Wednesday, November 8, my guests were Scott McConnell, executive director of LifeWay Research; Kay Warren, Bible teacher, advocate, and wife of pastor Rick Warren; and Dr. Tim Clinton, president of the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC).

Mental Health, Suicide, and the Church

Those who struggle with maladies of the mind are often misjudged and maligned. When a loved one dies by suicide, the judgement can be harsh on those left behind. We’ll talk with a mother who lost her son to suicide, a licensed professional Christian counselor, and a research specialist who will pull back the curtain on the silent suffering endured by many people in the Church. They will also offer effective strategies for care and genuine hope for the hurting. If you or a loved one is contemplating death or living in the aftermath of suicide, please listen to the next edition of Equipped. There is help and hope for you.

On Thursday, November 9, my guest was Steve Carter, teaching pastor for Willow Creek Community Church.

Share Your Life, Share Your Faith

Pastor Steve Carter knows that it’s not always easy to share our faith with others. But he goes further and says it’s actually very hard to gain the trust and respect we need so that we can talk with people about faith. We are losing the art of relationship! Learn to be an appealing witness for Christ as you open your life to others and discover the privilege of being invited into theirs.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.