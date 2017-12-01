Michael Flynn Isn’t the Only Guilty One

Michael Flynn, Fake News, election, Russia

This morning, news broke that flooded the internet. Michael Flynn, the former National Security Advisor to President Trump, pled guilty to lying to the FBI regarding his interactions with the Russian government prior to the 2016 presidential election. Flynn has been one of the key figures at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

While this investigation is likely far from over, Flynn’s guilty plea is a vindication of those who have long voiced their concerns against those who have responded to the Russian investigation by stubbornly insisting that it is all “fake news.”

Mike Flynn just told you it is not fake news.

Now, that does not mean that everything is true, but it does raise the question again: Why are Christians so often the target audience for fake news?

Let me explain.

In a sad twist of irony, even as we have claimed to be the true ‘discerning ones’ of honest media, Christians have been quick to fall for genuine fake news. I see, over and over, the Twitter feeds of some Christians crying “fake news!” at every story they don’t like.

And it appears that some who spread fake news have caught on to the willingness of some of those Christians.

Last month, the House Intelligence Committee released a sample of ads purchased by Russian hackers to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. As Christianity Today reported, among the demographics they targeted were American Christians. Accounts such as “Army of Jesus” regularly posted disturbing images blending spiritual themes and the election.

This past week, an undercover employee of Project Veritas—which, according to its own website, seeks to “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society”—was exposed attempting to plant a false sexual assault story against Roy Moore in the Washington Post. In their desire to discredit the mainstream media as dishonest, Veritas actually resorted to fabricating a sexual assault.

The Veritas story is perhaps the most disturbing as they demonstrated a shocking and unrepentant willingness to cast doubt on victims of sexual assault everywhere for the sake of advancing their mission against news organizations because they see them as fake news.

Yet, for many Christians, this is just more fake news.

But it’s not.

The contrast of the self-serving propaganda by Veritas against the thorough reporting by the Washington Post in this case is telling. An example to believers that, while we may disagree with what some major media outlets believe, WaPo employs capable and professional journalists that strive for integrity in their work.

When Christians resort to dismissal of unpleasant truth as “fake news,” we are essentially saying that truth doesn’t matter. We are saying that we prefer the comfort of the lie to a hard truth.

Flynn’s testimony deprives us of this choice. He literally just showed the reality that the Russia investigation is not fake news. There are legitimate concerns that strike at the very heart of our democracy.

Again, I am not saying everything accusation is true, but I am saying it is time for some Christians to take their fingers out of their ears and stop yelling, “It’s all fake news.”

It’s not.

We have been sold a bill of goods that tells us that further propagation of false information and the discrediting of all other explanations as “fake news” are essential to the survival of our faith or the support of our side. We need to realize that our faith calls us to no party, media outlet, or political leader, but rather to a God of truth.

This is not new news, but it seems to continually need repeating.

Unseen Damage

When Christians buy into fake news and determine truth based on what’s convenient or politically expedient, we cause great harm in three distinct ways:

First, we hurt ourselves.

When we pursue something other than truth—the tall-tales and pernicious falsehoods put forth in these ads, for example—we are rejecting facts in exchange for something fake. Since we serve a God who is both the author and embodiment of truth, the absence of truth from our hearts and minds ultimately leads us away from God’s presence and gives a platform to manipulators and liars.

Second, we hurt other Christians.

In identifying the church as the “Body of Christ” (1 Cor. 12:27), Paul is not being hyperbolic. We are a family that relies upon, supports, and is on mission with one another. There have been many positive blessings from social media and the internet, but often we are slow to realize its potential traps.

Too many of us share first and think second, forgetting that real people are on the other end of our comments and criticisms. This only alienates other believers who may misinterpret our online comments—it’s a breeding ground of distrust.

Third, we hurt our witness.

As news continues to come out on how malicious and fake news was used to influence the election, the fact that Christians were successful targets has damaged our credibility.

How can others trust us on the truth of Christ’s redemptive work and the authority of Scripture when we peddle falsehoods? We must be people who walk in integrity, blending the message of our words and our lives. The truth is, the credibility of our witness has been harmed as a result of our gullibility in letting fake news ads impact us.

Let’s get one thing straight: this is serious. At stake is not just someone else’s campaign or another’s reputation; the strength of our gospel witness is compromised when the public sees us trading truth for lies.

Moving from Gullible Target to Discerning Thinker

It is not enough to be critical. As a cultural commentator, part of my job is to see the discrepancies in how we are acting and what Scripture calls us to. But there must be more.

While we cannot fix the problem of fake news and the susceptibility of Christians to believe it, here are four practices that can help us to be more discerning both in how we consume and how we disseminate the news.

First, learn to ‘think slow’ when online.

As technology has given rise to faster and faster communication and broadened the spread of news, scholars and theologians have warned of the effect that this lifestyle has had on our thinking. Writers such as Daniel Kahneman and Alan Jacobs point out that our intuitive thinking (fast thinking) is driven by our biases rather than critical thought.

In contrast, conscious thinking results from us slowing down and carefully weighing out the situation and our response.

It is this second kind that we as Christians need to pursue—the kind that prioritizes truth over speed, edifying the Body of Christ over generating clicks. We’re called to be people with discerning hearts and minds—let’s start allowing this to shape our thoughts and actions.

Second, think kingdom mission and responsibility.

Make no mistake: when believers speak, the world listens.

Our words carry weight in the public sphere for either the advancement or mockery of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Jesus recognized this when he warned us to be as shrewd as snakes even as we are harmless as doves (Matt. 10:6). As representatives of Jesus, when we are duped and deceived needlessly, we make it easy for others to ridicule the one who sent us.

As his ambassadors, we have a responsibility to know that the information we rebroadcast is true so as not to damage the effectiveness of our Christian witness.

Third, resist the allure of ‘what-about-ism.’

It is perhaps a statement of our political climate that we need the reminder that two wrongs don’t make a right. Yet a common response this article is likely to garner is the defense that the other side is worse.

This is called whataboutism: when faced with some problem we have wittingly or unwittingly caused, rather than own responsibility and change, we point to the other side’s failings as if this should excuse our responsibility.

Fake news is a bipartisan problem but, as this story of Russian ads reveals, it is particularly effective when used against Christians. A major step towards combating this is having the humility to accept where our news consumption habits have erred, knowing that God’s grace will cover us through and through.

Fourth, pastors, protect your flock.

These Russian ads were targeted to and effective against everyday Christians. Pastors can no longer afford to be on the sidelines when it comes to online news consumption. Fake news is not the punchline to a poorly constructed pastor’s joke to ease into this Sunday’s sermon. It is a pressing problem hurting the church and its witness.

Americans spend more time online and are more reliant on social media for their news than ever before. They need those who shepherd them to step up to the plate and actually do it. To use another analogy, it is past time we bury our heads in the proverbial sand when it comes to cultural issues and instead face them head on, our Bibles in one hand and our newspapers (or web browsers) in the other.

As leaders of the local body, pastors and elders must model discerning news consumption and lead their people into proper habits of humility and service. Our witness depends on it.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.