Politics & Religion: Can’t We All Just Get Along?

In this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and Ed talk with Dr. Amy Black about political civility and religion and her book Honoring God in Red or Blue. Is it too late to have humility, grace, and reason as we engage in politics? How do we look at the last presidential campaign season and recover from what was incredibly divisive? What do evangelicals do now to move forward in a helpful matter?

According to Professor Black, politics is about compromise and getting along with people involves compromise. There is no way around this. We need to be able to have meaningful discussions even when we disagree.

Is power zero-sum? Maybe, but it need not be. What does it look like to share power for the flourishing of all? And how can our character impact the discussions around politics that we do have?

Dr. Amy Black is professor of Political Science at Wheaton College.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.