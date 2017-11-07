evangelism, podcast

So What If 8 Out of 10 Unchurched People Are Willing to Talk About Faith?

Laurie Nichols, director of communications and marketing at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, challenges us to look squarely in the eye and ask how our evangelism is going. How are we doing, and what is holding us back? Laurie shares that research has shown that nearly 80% of unchurched people said they would engage in a faith conversation if asked. If this is so, how do we begin those conversations? Laurie shares an example.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.