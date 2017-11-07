Explore
Nov 7, 2017
evangelism, podcast

So What If 8 Out of 10 Unchurched People Are Willing to Talk About Faith?

Ed Stetzer
Episode 39: So What If 8 Out of 10 Unchurched People Are Willing to Talk About Faith?

Laurie Nichols, director of communications and marketing at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, challenges us to look squarely in the eye and ask how our evangelism is going. How are we doing, and what is holding us back? Laurie shares that research has shown that nearly 80% of unchurched people said they would engage in a faith conversation if asked. If this is so, how do we begin those conversations? Laurie shares an example.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:November 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm

More From This Blog

One-on-One with Daniel Treier on the Updated Evangelical Dictionary of Theology

First published in the 1950s, the last major revision was in the 1980s.
Ed Stetzer
Another Shooting, This Time in a Church. How Should We Respond?

We don't have answers; Christ offers hope and grace and peace.
Ed Stetzer
One-on-One with Carmen LaBerge on Bringing God Back into Every Conversation

We can’t speak the good news of the gospel in un-gospel ways.
Ed Stetzer
The Martyr’s Oath, an Interview with Johnnie Moore on the Persecuted Church

The persecuted church calls the free church to live for the Jesus they are willing to die for
Ed Stetzer

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

