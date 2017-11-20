Why was Jesus so effective at reaching messy people? [Gospel Life Podcast]

evangelism, podcast

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |

Daniel Yang, Director of the Send Institute at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, pulls from Luke 15:1-2 to talk about God’s love for lost people. In evangelism, there’s always a chance people will be offended if you tell someone they are lost, but what we are saying is that Jesus is seeking them. What can feel like offense can turn to conviction and a life changed forever. Daniel shares why lostness can lead to life.

Subscribe to the Gospel Life podcast on iTunes

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.