Oct 24, 2017
theology, podcast

American History, ‘Social Gospelers’, and What We Can Learn

Dr. Sarah Miglio is Assistant Professor of History at Wheaton College |
Ed Stetzer
American History, ‘Social Gospelers’, and What We Can Learn

In this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn talk to Dr. Sarah Miglio about American History, specifically the Progressive Era (1880s – 1920s) and the social gospel.

  • How did these ‘social gospelers’ emerge and come together?
  • Why were they important for the movement of the gospel?
  • What can these types of coalitions teach us today?
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:October 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm

